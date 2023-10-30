Strategic Commercial Manager (733311)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Strategic Commercial Management is responsible for defining the commercial strategy to ensure maximization of monetization of the BCSS portfolio, including support to Market Areas. The team drives the creation and implementation of commercial frameworks collaborating with peers in Commercial Management within the BA and in the MAs.
We are now looking for a new member to join our team, you need to be a strong and hardworking individual, capable of operating in an environment of new and fast-moving technologies and trend-shifts!
What you will do
In this job role, you work in close collaboration within the Business Area & Market Area Commercial Management teams to help shape our offerings to be commercially competitive and profitable, acting as an authority in commercial matters. You will drive the development of commercial strategies and tactics and other assets for reuse across the market areas. Working as a link between functions, you support the development/improvement of new Business Models and commercial strategies to enable future revenues and margins.
You will bring
You'll need to have an excellent drive for results and be well organized, creative, and can challenge existing ways of working by driving continuous improvement. Strong analytic skills and a good understanding of our business environment, portfolio as well as proven interpersonal and communication skills will contribute to your success in this role.
Functional/Technical
Broad knowledge of the BCSS portfolio is required. Capable to understand the value proposition and differentiators or all elements of the portfolio.
Ability to articulate the value of a full solution which combines HW, SW, Services and understands customer needs. Market knowledge is a strongly desired asset.
Familiar with Sales process.
Be able to analyze commercial trends and market dynamics with a commercial focus, including competitor analysis.
Prepare and present commercial trends and reports.
Develop a commercial strategy with commercial awareness.
Manage the price of products and solutions.
Create assets to secure short- and long-term profitability to so support excellence in commercial management.
Secure implementation into IS/IT systems
Sales/customer
With a global view and aware of the particularities of the different markets for the BCSS portfolio.
Experience in leading commercial introduction of new technologies in concrete customer cases will be a differentiator.
Support and guide Market Area commercial management functions.
Leadership
Drive commercial management excellence.
Develop and maintain relationships.
Develop competence and knowledge sharing.
Drive continuous improvements.
Drive and participate in strategic programs and initiatives across the organization.
Follow up on success of execution of commercial strategies and strategic pricing, including analysis of Market Areas feedback, customer feedback and competitor intelligence.
Contact Details: Recruiter-Madhuri Singh, Madhuri.singh@ericsson.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8227194