Strategic Buyer | Gothenburg |Jefferson Wells

2023-11-21
Do you have purchasing experience and expertise in Marketing and Events procurement? Are you looking for your next challenge? As a Strategic Buyer you will work with market leading suppliers in the technology forefront at our client within the automotive industry in Gothenburg. We welcome your application today!
Location: Gothenburg
Start: ASAP
Assignment: Consulting assignment for 1 year.
About the position:
As a Strategic Buyer, you will play a pivotal role in sourcing and cost reduction, driving segment strategy, and managing strategic purchasing activities within the Marketing & Events commodity. You will join a team of 7 professional purchasers and contribute to the continuous improvement goals.
Key Responsibilities:
* Initiate and drive strategic sourcing and cost reduction activities.
* Develop and implement segment strategy within the Marketing & Events commodity.
* Establish supplier relationship management processes and continuous improvement goals.
* Negotiate contracts and coordinate supplier integration plans.
* Monitor market dynamics impacting materials/services availability and pricing.
* Collaborate with internal clients to identify sourcing needs and define acceptable service levels.
Who are we looking for?
* Inclusive and caring mindset.
* Excellent communication, listening, and negotiation skills.
* Ability to take ownership and solve problems.
* Result-oriented with strong business acumen.
* Experience in commercial topics, preferably in a global environment.
* Open and entrepreneurial mindset.
* Team player with a university degree in Business or Science.
* Fluent in English.
* Strong digital platforms and business intelligence tools skills.
* Background in digitalization and data analytics.
You likely have many offers - why choose Jefferson Wells?
Jefferson Wells Engineering is in a growth phase, which means you have a big influence on working methods, personal development and career. We have access to the most exciting customers and assignments in the automotive industry - which gives you a great opportunity to build up your knowledge and networking in the industry! At Jefferson Wells we strive for a good work and life balance. You will get a permanent employment in accordance with union agreements, including overtime payment, vacation, occupational pension and insurances.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
