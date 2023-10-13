Strategic Buyer for a client in Stockholm
2023-10-13
In this position, you will be report to the Procurement Manager of Central Category Management Customer & Energy Solutions. You will work closely with Category Managers and strategic buyers in the Direct/Central categories Solar, Hydrogen, EV-charging, Marketing & Communication, and Finance. These categories require a careful balance of agility and efficiency, while adhering to the customers procurement processes and coordinating supply chains across various business areas. The Procurement team is a diverse team spanning multiple business areas and markets, responsible for sourcing hardware to logistics and installation.
Job assignments:
• EPCI clarification meetings
• PQQ process for EPCI suppliers
• Evaluation and support of electrolyser with ongoing tender activities
• Coordinate and submit contract for Water Desalination RFQ to Mercell
• Set up Fuel Cell RFQ in Mercell, including all appendices
Requirements:
• Minimum University/College education
• 5 years of relevant work experience
• Experience in working on large international sourcing projects
• Experience in the Renewable Energy sector or other energy or heavy industry
• Familiarity with agile management techniques
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• Experience in hydrogen procurement activities
Personality traits:
• Collaboration skills with colleagues from same or different departments
• Agile way of working
• Ability to handle a complex organization
• Ability to handle complex projects
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: As soon as possible
End Date: 2024-02-28
Deadline: 2023-10-17
Location: Solna
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46795855599
