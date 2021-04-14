Strategic Buyer - ABB AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
Strategic Buyer
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-14
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Working in the procurement and logistics team in for ABB Motion, Traction Motor business, you will be a key player in our quite small team dedicated to design and production of motors for rail applications.
Reporting to the procurement manager, you will be focused on keeping our supply base, material cost and supplier performance at a high level.
Your responsibilities
Select, evaluate, maintain and be responsible for the suppliers for your commodities, ensuring right cost, quality and delivery performance.
Follow supplier performance and take actions when needed.
Keep a close contact and cooperation with "your" suppliers in Sweden, Europe, Asia and US.
Understand the requirements of the products we deliver and apply them through the supply base.
Negotiate supplier contracts.
Work with other functions to achieve competitive products.
Your background
Minimum 5 years of experience in relevant industry, working as a strategic buyer with similar tasks.
Engineering degree or similar.
Knowledge of SAP is a merit.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills, in both Swedish and English.
An interest in combining technical and commercial aspects.
Desire to work in a local business in a global network.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck, +46 107 32 20 11, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 21 32 91 69, Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 21 32 95 83, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 21 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 21 32 51 94.
Welcome to apply the latest by May 13, 2021. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
