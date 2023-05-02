Strategic Buyer - Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2023-05-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Join us in building Vattenfall's future supply chains!
Vattenfall has high growth plan for decentralized energy solutions, i.e. E-mobility , solar, energy storage, heat pumps, microgrids & smart homes. The new, climate-friendly digital solutions are projected an explosive growth in our markets and Vattenfall is determined to build a leading position in these business areas.
A business unit within Customer & Solutions, BU E-mobility, is now building our own Vattenfall charging network for electric vehicles - InCharge, now launched in Sweden, Netherlands and Germany. The main focus has been destination charging, but the business area for public/fast charging is emerging.
Moreover, several other units within C&S, Heat & Distribution are selling charge boxes as a core part of their bundled decentralised offering to Vattenfall's core and emerging markets.
A key success factor to gain the position as market leader in the field of EV charging is cost-efficient, smart and coordinated sourcing of hardware, as well as an efficient, sustainable supply chain (including installation and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services). We are now looking for the right person to further enhance our procurement activities in the area of E-mobility with the focus on the Sweden - a Strategic Buyer for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE).
The position includes responsibility mainly for the Swedish part of EVSE procurement activities, including procurement strategies for recurring hardware tenders (both AC and DC), ad-hoc procurement of both hardware and installation (and O&M) for public tenders, supplier relationships, and keeping track of the market developments and standardization efforts in a new and immature market.
Due to the complex organization of Vattenfall, a large component of stakeholder relations is required. The strategic buyer will be part of the New Energy Solutions (NES) procurement team that is also responsible for Solar, Energy Storage, Hydrogen and Supply chain so tasks within these categories may also become relevant depending on the workload within the team. Furthermore, identifying and executing on synergies between these categories are key success factors for the NES team. A successful candidate needs to have (sufficient) technical understanding of the hardware as such, but first and foremost a business-oriented mindset, strong procurement and negotiation skills & a true interest in building the new, electrified transport sector.
Qualifications:
Procurement and sourcing experience is mandatory and working with Category Management is a merit
Business-oriented mindset with strong experience in sourcing and supply chain activities, documented track record of creating value and save cost across the supply chain
Good understanding of people and culture in working across multiple business functions and markets
Education:
Degree level qualification, ideally in either an engineering discipline or business administration
Post-graduate professional qualification in Business or Supply Chain desirable
Language:
To be successful in the position as a buyer, it is required that you are fluent in both speech and writing in English.
To succeed in this position, you recognize yourself in the description:
Strong initiative with a high sense of responsibility and willingness to outperform and set new grounds.
Team player and engaging personality with multicultural sensitivity
Strong communication and supplier / stakeholder management skills
Applies strong personal integrity and loyalty, is acting according to beliefs and has a high service orientation
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
We welcome your application in English no later than 14 May
We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager, Head of Procurement New Energy Solutions, Tobias Winblad von Walter, tobias.winbladvonwalter@vattenfall.com
, 0703128044. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Anna Uppström, Anna Uppstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Michelle von Gyllenpalm, Akademikerna, Christer Gustafsson, Ledarna, Juha Siipilehto, SEKO, Jens Morell, Unionen
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
7711206