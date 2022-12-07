Strategic Area Manager Steel
Kanthal AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Hallstahammar Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Hallstahammar
2022-12-07
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Västerås
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kanthal AB i Hallstahammar
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an entrepreneurial, business minded professional with passion for driving success? If you're thrilled by the challenge of managing the entire product life cycle of one of our most important products, in a truly global setup, you might be the one we're looking for. Together with us, you have a truly unique opportunity of directing the next phase of our journey and transforming this exciting area!
Kanthal, a division within Alleima, and a world-leading brand for products and services in the areas of industrial heating technology and resistance material. We develop innovative solutions in creative partnerships with our customers, and with a strong commitment to reduce the environmental impact. With skilled people and pioneering technology, we support some of the world's most exciting and biggest projects.
Your mission
In this position, you will be an integral part of the Kanthal Heating Systems organization and drive Business development within the application area Steel. You will be supporting the Sales, Product & Technology functions to create customer offerings within this area. It is an exciting and strategic new opportunity to develop new business and solutions, to drive electrification of the steel industry. This will require an entrepreneurial mindset, and a drive to accomplish tasks quickly while working through ample "grey area".
Close cross-functional collaboration over the entire BU Heating Systems unit as well with R&D, will be required to be successful in the role.
Key Objectives
* Understand and define offering to market, within area of responsibility based on customer requirements including identifying potential areas for new product development.
• Act as commercial specialist internally in the organization towards different functions.
• Research competitor activities and prepare reports for sales force and management on upcoming opportunities and potential threats.
• Interact with existing or potentially new clients to promote Kanthal's products, services and capabilities within steel sector.
• Project management of customer projects
• Secure and continuously develop in-depth knowledge of processes and applications within steel sector
• Identify and develop technical solutions based on customer and market needs within steel sector
• Initiate and participate in development projects within Steel portfolio
• Coordinate internally with other functions to drive and develop portfolio within steel
• Technical support to Sales for test installations and customer trials
This position will report directly to the Head of Business development Steel BU, Heating Systems and global travel is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a Masters degree or higher within Engineering and or Metallurgy, combined with relevant 4-7 years in technical or commercial roles. You should have a strong technical background as well as good insight and understanding of Business. Experience from the Steel or Aluminium industry is highly valued. This role requires strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Your personality truly makes the difference! You're Focused, Innovative and have a self-motivated mindset with the drive to perform and achieve results.
Your working style is based on creating trust through communication and strong interpersonal skills with the ability to influence & interact effectively with all levels of organization. You have excellent Project Management and Analytical skills with a strong attention to details. You should have the ability to work through cross-functional teams without formal reporting line. At Kanthal, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business and our customers. We're looking forward to meeting you!
Application
Send your application no later than 20th Dec 2022.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact: Dilip Chandrasekaran, Head of Business Development, +46730559002
Union contacts - Sweden Satu Danielsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 670 50 88
Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 04 26
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 20 54
Hiring Location
This position is based in Hallstahammar, Sweden.
At Alleima (formerly Sandvik Materials Technology), our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
Alleima was listed as a stand-alone company on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022. With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry. Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20
E-post: hanna.edberg_flodin@kanthal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kanthal AB
(org.nr 556442-5576)
Sörkvarnsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
734 27 HALLSTAHAMMAR Arbetsplats
Kanthal AB Jobbnummer
7239288