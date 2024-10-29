Strategic Alliance Manager
2024-10-29
We make the same promise to our colleagues as we do to our customers. The promise is to always be "beside you," "behind you," and "before you." We call it "The Iver Way." Iver is now looking for a committed and experienced StrategicAlliance Managerwho wants to be an important part of our successful Iver team!
About Iver:
Iver is a leading Nordic full-service provider of cloud-based IT services with expertise in operations, cybersecurity, cloud, and innovation. Our services are critical not only for our customers but also for the digitalisation of society at large.We ensure that healthcare has access to the right patient data, that critical societal systems are never down, and that airplanes land safely. As a responsive and business-oriented full-service partner, we enable our customers' innovation-today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Stockholm, Iver primarily operates in the Nordic region with an agenda to continue expanding. Iver has a turnover of just over SEK 3 billion and approximately 1,500 employees working at one of our 25 offices throughout the Nordic region.
About the role:
As a StrategicAlliance Manager, you will play a key role in our strategy to maximise the value of our most important partnerships. With a particular focus on leading companies like Microsoft and Cisco, your main responsibility will be to establish, nurture, and develop our strategic alliances to ensure both parties achieve their business objectives. You will work closely with our internal teams across sales, marketing, and technology to ensure that our partnerships deliver the highest possible business value and competitive advantage.
Key Responsibilities:
Establish a proactive and synchronised alliance work both with partners and internally that delivers tangible plans and results and continues development of thegrowth plan forthe Alliance organisation.
Secure relevant partner levels &maximisepositive effects from our Alliance function including direct and indirect revenues and sales.
Develop, anchor, agree and follow up joint business plans with "your" partners - Prime focus Microsoft and Cisco. Ranging from input to long term portfolio roadmap to short term action points - Ensure sound balance between commercial, delivery and services development efforts.
Monitor market trends and identify opportunities to strengthen our partner relationships and maximise our business strategy.
Drive joint marketing and sales initiatives with partners to enhance our market position.
Track and report on the performance and outcomes of our strategic partnerships.
What do we offer you?
At Iver, you will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting growth journey. We are a company with entrepreneurial roots and a culture characterised by flexibility and collaboration. Our purpose is to empower the nordic society by providing our clients with IT services that are critical not only for our customers but also for the digitalisation of society at large.At Iver, we are inclusive and strive for genuine collaboration as we work toward common goals. Iver offers great opportunities for development. We offer you opportunities for professional development and career advancement, and to grow-whether within your area of expertise, in leadership, or in new fieldsof interest for you.
At Iver, you are also part of an ambitious and innovative company, which means that improving, testing, evaluating, and daring to change how we do things are important ingredients, and we believe that this is how we grow. We offer you an opportunity to learn the heart of our industry in a company with a strong growing purpose.
Who are you?
We believe that you have at least a few years of experience as a strategic alliance manager managing and developing partnershipswithin the IT industry -preferable within IT Managed Services. We alsobelieve that you havepreviously worked with Microsoft and/or Cisco and are familiar with partner program for service providers.
Qualifications:
Has 5-8 years of experience in managing and developing partnerships within IT, preferably with experience involving Microsoft and/or Cisco.
Possesses a strong understanding of strategic business models and experience with complex partner programs.
Is a collaborative relationship-builder motivated by creating long-term value through teamwork and strong partnerships.
Communicates effectively, engaging team members and partners alike to align on strategies and share outcomes.
Is results-oriented with strong business acumen, and drives initiative with a commitment to supporting team goals and joint success.
Location:
Iver has locations in 25 cities across Sweden and Norway. For this role, we envision you being based at our headquarter in Solna. But are open for other Iver sites for the right candidate.
Join Iver!
Iver strives for gender balance and values ethnic and cultural diversity. The desired start date is as soon as possible or by agreement. The application deadline is November30, 2024. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.Please feel free to contact Head of TA, Jennie Vilhelmsson at jennie.vilhelmsson@iver.se
