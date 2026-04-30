Strategic Account Manager | Astra Zeneca | Lernia
Lernia Bemanning AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
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, Sundbyberg
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Are you ready to drive commercial performance and coordinate cross-functional account plans for strategic accounts?
We are seeking a dedicated consultant to take on the role of Strategic Account Manager in Sweden. This role is pivotal in driving improved care for patients within the cardiovascular, renal and metabolism franchise area. If you are committed to making a difference and enhancing patient outcomes, we want you on our team.
Our AstraZeneca Nordic Marketing Company employs around 550 people and has offices located in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Espoo. AstraZeneca Nordic is a recognized leader in its core therapy areas and aims to improve the lives of millions of people. This is an area where you are free to be more - you are encouraged to challenge traditional ways and test your curiosity. We drive innovative science, deliver key launches, build close collaboration and partnerships within health care.
About the role
As a Strategic Account Manager at AstraZeneca in Sweden, you will play a pivotal role in transforming care projects and seeking out local and regional business opportunities. Providing value propositions aligned with stakeholder needs and objectives is essential, ultimately driving greater adherence to guideline-directed medical therapies. Your role will involve developing and implementing local brand operational plans through cross-functional teamwork, collecting and consolidating customer insights, and informing account plans for the brand/franchise strategy.
This is a field-based position and covers the areas Värmland, Örebro, Stockholm, Södermanland and Västmanland. We welcome new candidates that match the requirements and live in one of following regions (Stockholm, Uppsala, Örebro, Södermanland, Västmanland).
This is a consultant assignment at Astra Zeneca, where you will be hired at Lernia but work for Astra Zeneca.
Accountabilities:
As a Strategic Account Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing robust account strategies to achieve commercial targets. In this role, high-value accounts such as hospitals and supply pharmacies will be identified and prioritized, ensuring that AstraZeneca's brands are differentiated in key areas to improve market positioning.
Collaboration is key, requiring close work with the local brand team to develop tailored strategies for each account and stakeholder. Efforts will be crucial in achieving favourable brand listings, protocol inclusion, and increased brand usage through effective OMNI channel plan delivery. Leveraging data analytics, market research, and customer insights, you will identify growth opportunities and utilize tools like Veeva to track customer interactions and forecast sales. Your ability to provide value-based selling by highlighting the clinical, economic, and patient outcomes of AstraZeneca's products will be essential.
Building and maintaining strategic partnerships within the therapeutic area ecosystem is a vital part of your role. Staying informed on industry trends, market dynamics, and healthcare policies is crucial to ensure AstraZeneca remains at the forefront of the market.
Essential Skills:
* Living in any of these regions: Stockholm, Uppsala, Örebro, Södermanland, Västmanland and a Valid driver's license is a requirement * Academic degree or equivalent in Business or Healthcare and minimum 3 years in healthcare sectors or pharmaceutical industry and strong understanding of the healthcare system, pharma industry, and health economics. * Experience within cardio-, nephro-, diabetes is desirable * MGU (Medicinsk Grund Utbildning) or equivalent degree * Proven expertise in driving sales execution and excelling in customer-facing interactions. * Shown project management skills and understanding of omnichannel execution and experience of using data-driven insights to drive performance and innovative ways for long-term strategic fit (e.g NDR and Rikssvikt) * Excellent Swedish and English skills, with strong presentation and stakeholder influence abilities.
Personal skills:
* Growth mindset and adaptive approach to prioritize in a dynamic environment. * Stong relationship building skills * Thrive within cross functional collaborations * Comfortable with digital tools
Join us to drive strategic success and make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape.
Why Astra Zeneca
At AstraZeneca, we are on a journey to bring life-saving medicines to patients. Our role in contributing to decreasing mortality rates globally is clear. We shape the future by spotting scientifically led commercial opportunities and acting now to operationalize and scale them. Driven by the solutions we bring to the healthcare ecosystem, we make an impact at every step of the patient journey.
As One of Us
As an employed staffing consultant at Lernia, you will always receive a competitive salary, vacation benefits, pension contributions, insurance coverage, and be part of our collective agreement. We care about your well-being, which is why we offer all our consultants wellness allowances and access to occupational health services. During your employment, you will have a dedicated consultant manager responsible for your assignment, ensuring you thrive at your workplace while supporting and developing you in your professional role.
Don't wait - apply today!
Welcome to apply for the job by submitting your CV and cover letter via the link. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, Emma Rasmusson, via email: emma.rasmusson@lernia.se
We work with continuous selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7661840-1974966". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013), https://connect.lernia.se
Gustavslundsvägen 151F (visa karta
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167 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Lernia Bemanning & Rekrytering Jobbnummer
9884349