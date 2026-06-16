Store Supervisor -Linköping
Ria Financial Services Sweden AB / Kassapersonalsjobb / Solna Visa alla kassapersonalsjobb i Solna
2026-06-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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Job Description
Ria Money Transfer is a business arm of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a leading financial services player. We offer fast, secure and affordable global money transfers to millions of customers worldwide. In addition to this, we also provide currency exchange services. With over 600,000 agents in almost 200 countries, our goal is to create opportunities for a better everyday life.
We believe in a world where everyone is empowered to shape the life they dream of, regardless of their background or location.
ABOUT THIS ROLE
Ria Financial Services is looking for a driven and service‐oriented professional for the role of Store Supervisor. We are a global leader in money transfers and currency exchange, with an extensive network of our own offices and branches.
This is a part‐time position located in Linköping, starting in mid‐April. As a Store Supervisor, you will play a key role in supporting daily store operations and leading the team toward achieving sales targets and performance goals. You will help ensure an outstanding customer experience while actively supporting the store in reaching its business objectives and maintaining high operational standards.
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Oversee daily store operations to ensure compliance with company policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.
Supervise, support, and coach store staff to maintain high service and sales standards.
Monitor sales performance, service quality, and operational efficiency.
Ensure accurate cash management, reconciliation, and reporting, with overall accountability for store compliance.
Support staff scheduling and coverage planningprovide occasional operational support during peak periods if required.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO
Has experience in retail, financial services, or customer service, preferably in a supervisory or senior role.
Is fluent in Swedish and English, with proficiency in a third language.
Demonstrates strong leadership, organizational, and decision‐making skills.
Is structured, responsible, and comfortable handling operational accountability.
Has experience with cash handling and compliance-controlled environments (meritorious).
Comfortable using standard office software, including Word and Excel.
PERKS & BENEFITS
A leadership role in a stable, international financial services company.
Opportunity to develop supervisory and operational management skills.
A diverse, inclusive, and multicultural working environment.
We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you to our team at Ria Financial Services!
Ria Money Transfer is an employer that promotes equal opportunities. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all employees.
Read more about us here: www.riamoneytransfer.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ria Financial Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-5504), https://riacareers.ttcportals.com/search/jobs Jobbnummer
9965415