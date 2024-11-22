Store Supervisor - Under Armour Hede Fashion Outlet
2024-11-22
Join Under Armour: Where Passion Meets Performance
Are you the type of person who thrives on motivating a team and creating exceptional experiences for customers? At Under Armour, we're not just selling apparel - we're helping athletes and fitness lovers of all kinds push their limits. We're looking for someone like you, someone who's ready to lead, inspire, and make a real impact. If you're excited about combining your leadership skills with your passion for retail, this is your chance to join a team that's dedicated to excellence on and off the field.
If you're ready to make an impact, this is the perfect opportunity to join a brand that lives by its core values: Love Athletes, Stand for Equality, Act Sustainably, Celebrate the Wins, and Always Connect.
Our Core Values:
• Love Athletes: We have a passion for all athletes and strive to make them better.
• Stand for Equality: We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring everyone feels valued and respected.
• Act Sustainably: We commit to environmental responsibility in our operations and products.
• Celebrate the Wins: We push for excellence and always celebrate success.
• Always Connect: We build lasting connections with our customers and teammates through trust, collaboration, and innovation.
About the Role:
As the Store Supervisor, you will be pivotal in supporting the Store Manager in daily operations, leading a high-performing team, and ensuring that every customer leaves with a memorable shopping experience. You will drive sales, uphold Under Armour's core values, and create a store environment where both customers and team members feel empowered.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the team in providing exceptional customer service.
• Assist the Store Manager in managing all aspects of the store's daily operations, including sales performance, visual merchandising, and inventory control.
• Create and maintain a welcoming environment that reflects our commitment to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
• Support recruiting, training, and development of staff, ensuring the team embodies our core values and is driven to succeed.
• Partner with the Store Manager to analyze performance data, improve sales strategies, and consistently hit sales targets.
• Oversee stock management and ensure efficient replenishment of products.
• Act as a role model by promoting sustainability, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of store management.
• Handle challenging situations within the team and resolve them in a professional manner, always fostering a positive and collaborative environment.
What We're Looking For:
• Minimum of 18 months of experience in retail, with at least 12 months in a leadership role, preferably within the sportswear or fashion industry.
• Strong leadership skills with a focus on teamwork, communication, and motivating others.
• A passion for sports and fitness, combined with a deep understanding of the athlete's needs.
• Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals, with a results-driven mindset.
• Proficiency in basic computer applications and strong organizational skills.
• Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
• Fluency in Swedish and English, with additional languages being a plus.
What We Offer:
• A dynamic and energetic work environment in a globally recognized sports brand.
• A team-oriented culture that embraces diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainability.
• The chance to be part of a brand that celebrates success and continually strives to improve.
Join Our Team:
If you're ready to join a brand that stands for equality, acts sustainably, and celebrates the wins, send your CV and cover letter to jobb@mno.se
with the subject line "Store Supervisor UA FH HEDE"
Be part of the team that's making athletes better - and changing the world in the process. We can't wait to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
E-post: jobb@mno.se
