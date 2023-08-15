Store Manager Drmlind
Retail Knowledge Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Täby Visa alla chefsjobb i Täby
2023-08-15
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retail Knowledge Sweden AB i Täby
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
STORE MANAGER DRMLND
Location: Täby Centrum, Sweden
Hours: Full Time, Permanent Contract
Starting Date: September 2023
WHAT TO EXPECT
As a Store Manager at DRMLND, you are a highly creative, charismatic, seasoned, and organised retail leader responsible for driving sales and delivering moments of experience. In this role, you will be driving the global launch as we open our first multi-million-SEK store in Westfield Täby Centrum. You will be reporting to the CEO. You aspire to be a business leader. You have an important role in enhancing the development and engagement of your team, your customers, your creativity output, and your store profitability. Creating a unique experience and sharing your creativity with customers through inspiration
WHO ARE WE?
A father and his four children. Twirling through the mundane chaos.
Yet another Monday, coated in Nordic winter frost, young Lucy seats herself by the fireplace in the living room, refusing bedtime again. In the glow of dancing flames, she swirls a single purple bead on the light-wooden floor, weaving fantasy and wonder into its orbit.
With eyes widened in awe, she whispers: "I have an idea..."
As her words reach her father's ears, a knowing nod begins to form, silently sealing a deal.
And so, the journey began. A vision crafted into a family mission:
To kindle and spread the flames of creativity, bead by bead, charm by charm. By providing a stage for boundless designs to radiate and inspire, our reverie is nothing less than co-creating a hybrid universe, reigned by the power of imagination and sharing. Transcending the ordinary into a reality where your artistic aspirations unfurl. A Dreamland.
DRMLND is a disruptive fashion product accessory company based on technology and cocreation.
We respect the individuality, age, background, and lifestyle of all customers and take pride in offering high-quality, safe, and tested products for innovative and creative co-creation that express people's personalities.
WHAT WE OFFER:
Be a part of creating a new and unique shopping experience within retail
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning, and collaboration are key to success
The possibility to join a new creative and disruptive company at the start, with endless development opportunities
Be part of an international roll-out where you will learn and share new skills with a diverse team every day
The possibility to join a company with endless development opportunities
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
In this role, you will be driving the global launch as we open our first of many DRMLND stores
Managing all operational aspects of the store to maximise business performance in terms of sales and profitability.
Ordering stock and strategically creating shop floor layouts based on season and customers' profiles
Have ownership in administrative responsibilities regarding retail development, vacant premises, and scheduling.
Attract, engage, and motivate customers to make purchases in store by creating an experience.
The store's interior and exterior are clean and tidy at all times.
Ensure that the personal appearance and standard of dress of all staff are in accordance with company policy.
Ensuring customer satisfaction through daily monitoring of shop floor standards and prioritising actions of the team to address issues identified
Creating weekly rotas accurately to ensure smooth daily operation of the store
Working closely with all team members and offering support when needed to form a united, high-performing, and engaged team
Relaying the voice of customers about products and services to company management to continue to make our business relevant for the customers of today and tomorrow.
CANDIDATE PROFILE:
Strong people management skills with a minimum of 3-year full-time working experience as a supervisor or Assistant Manager in high-street retail, supermarkets, or hospitality
Experience managing and training a team of at least 2-4
Proactive in solving problems with various approaches until the problems are solved
I love challenges and am able to work with high expectations in a fast-paced environment
SELECTION PROCESS:
Step 1: Submit an online application.
Step 2: Digital interview
Step 3: Submit work sample.
Step 4: 1st stage interview with CEO
Step 5: Store visit and final interview with the CEO
APPLY NOW! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retail Knowledge Sweden AB
(org.nr 556636-0367), https://retailknowledge.se Arbetsplats
Retail Knowledge Kontakt
Annonsavdelningen annons@retailknowledge.se 0771700600 Jobbnummer
8029529