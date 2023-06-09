Stockkeeper (38634)
Do you seek an exciting career within a greener and more sustainable company? Do have you have experience from warehousing and would like to make your next step? Then we might have the right position for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Unscheduled - Södra Götaland
Vestas North and Central Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. Area Warehouse Åseda is part of Vestas Service Sweden and the primary responsibility of the warehouse is to store materials and tools to the crews of technicians working in the area.
Responsibilities
As a stockkeeper you have a central role in focusing on LEAN improvements as well as keeping control of the daily material handling. Moreover, there is a high focus on delivering good service and not least to always prioritize safety and quality.
The main tasks in this role will be:
Inventories, regular and yearly
Order tools/make replacements, keeping track of calibration of tools and transfer tools/parts in collaboration with the Dispatcher team
Pick Pack Ship (PPS) of materials, tools, and create returns of defect material and surplus material
Adjust and optimize fill-up for work centers (van stock)
Move material between work centers within the system and investigate material issues in the system
First point of contact for subcontractors
Handle non-conformities and transport damaged deliveries
Qualifications
We believe that you bring the following qualifications:
Previous experience with warehousing
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
SAP experience (warehouse transactions) is a merit
Familiar with the Microsoft Office package (such as Outlook and Excel)
Competencies
A flexible approach
Good communication and collaboration skills
A structured and independent working approach
A service and customer-oriented mindset
Good problem-solving skills
Able to handle both repetitive and unpredictable work tasks
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with excellent opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, diverse, motivated, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating ability, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
You will be working 5 days per week and the working hours are 7:30 - 15:30. Your primary work location will be Åseda, Sweden. If you have any questions, please reach out to Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com
