Stock planner to Chantelle
2025-09-19
Are you looking for your next career move? Look no further! We have an exciting opportunity waiting for you. We are currently searching for a Stock Planner for an exciting position with our client, Chantelle! This is a direct recruitment, for a one-year parental leave cover, starting as soon as possible, but no later than December 1st.
About the company:
We are Chantelle - an international creative studio based in Paris and a family-owned company designing lingerie since 1876. Through our brands, built on the principles of collaboration and innovation, our group challenges conventional ways of designing, portraying and thinking about lingerie.
Respect is what we stand for. Creativity is what we foster. Honesty is what we value. And quality is what drives us. For 145 years, we have made a point of managing our growth responsibly, while actively contributing to the well-being of our employees, partners and customers. Since its beginnings, our company has succeeded in building trusting and meaningful relationships with its stakeholders and is known for its product expertise, its high quality standards and its historic commitment to serving all women.
In an effort to improve our global and social impact, we are driven by a long-term vision of a more equal, inclusive and respectful society. We aim to meet the great challenges of our times, related to climate change, biodiversity
and social justice, in order to positively contribute to the world of tomorrow.
Beauty, in all its forms, is what we care to protect: whether it be human-beings and their diversity, nature and its riches, or our know-how and its history.
We are Chantelle and we believe we can make a difference.
If you are reading this, then you can be part of the journey.
Change is a collective adventure.
About the role:
Purpose of the job:
As a Stock Planner, you will join the Customer Service & Concession Team, overseeing the supply chain for concession customers. This role is part of the commercial team and reports directly to the Customer Service Manager.
Main areas of Responsibilities:
• Creating the assortment in SAP per SKU per store.
• Create orders for newness and replenishment and follow-up on the deliveries.
• Responsible for claim and stock adjustments in SAP.
• Together with KAM and Finance Manager, plan, organize and execute regular inventory counts.
• Main point of contact for Concession Customer and Key Account Manager.
• Prepare all the seasons files for Concession Customer and organisation of returns after season sales.
• Manage customer information internal databases.
• Point of contact between concession customers and IT in HQ.
About you:
Your Experience:
• The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 1 years of working experience as Stock manager/Planner or a similar position within the area of supply chain and/or buying.
• Retail experience from the fashion or textile industry is meriting.
General skills/competencies:
• Analytical mindset with a strong base in figures and facts
• Team player who enjoys working in close partnership with colleagues
• Advanced skills in excel is required. Experience from working in SAP + EDI flow is meriting.
• Entrepreneurial with a strong inner drive to succeed.
• Fluent in English and good knowledge in Swedish. Danish and other Nordic languages is meriting.
What We Offer:
We offer an exciting job with excellent opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, motivated, and international work environment in the lingerie sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between work and personal life.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
