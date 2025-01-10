Steel Structure Works Site Civil Engineer
2025-01-10
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a STEEL STRUCTURE WORKS SITE CIVIL ENGINEER
The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Capability of organazing structural works program,
Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
Regular reporting of structural works activities and work progress to the EPCM management,
• General tracking of labour-hour efficiency in structural works activities, with weekly/monthly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
Checking materials before and during the installation/construction phase,
Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the structural works activities of field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation/construction process,
Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all mechanical and steel works activities within the given scope,
Approval of the installation/construction made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports,
QUALIFICATIONS
· Having a degree in Civil Engineering.
• Must have an experience at least 5 years as Civil engineer.
• Have an experience of similar industrial project.
• Good command of written and verbal English,
• No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
• Good knowledge about MS Office.
