Steel Cooperation Lead
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei i Stockholm
oin the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) as Steel Cooperation Lead, driving international collaboration for a low-carbon future in heavy industry.
LeadIT is a global initiative that brings together member states and companies, co-chaired by the governments of India and Sweden. Its mandate is to advance a just and equitable global industry transition and to align industry with the Paris Agreement. The Secretariat, hosted by SEI, supports its members and the mission of transitioning heavy and energy-intensive industries, including iron and steel – work that is set to expand and deepen.
The role
This full-time role is central to maintaining momentum in the iron and steel sector: developing industry transition partnerships and supporting cooperation to accelerate industrial decarbonization, in line with LeadIT's mission.
You will define and develop work areas for the green iron and steel sector and contribute to the global industrial decarbonization agenda, working closely with colleagues, partners and industry. The work is multifaceted – spanning industrial co-operation, multilateral development banks, technical research, international institutions, diplomatic missions, industrial policy and national transition plans.
Within the LeadIT Secretariat, you will help enable the decarbonization of iron and steel globally, providing countries and companies in emerging markets with assistance through LeadIT members, partners and stakeholders. This work is expected to support the development and implementation of iron and steel transitions worldwide, channelling technical and industrial expertise from LeadIT's network to those preparing for decarbonization.
Key duties and responsibilities
Provide leadership that drives strong stakeholder and partner engagement and effective project delivery.
Develop and operationalize an assistance facility for emerging markets on industry transition.
Lead the LeadIT Secretariat's work on iron and steel collaboration with industry, research institutions, LeadIT members and partners, and with emerging markets.
Develop and strengthen technical collaboration on decarbonization, with a focus on the iron and steel sector.
Liaise with companies, technical experts from industry, trade associations and research institutions.
Work with international partners, including the World Bank and other development institutions, to enable the rollout of a just and equitable industrial transition.
Support effective internal and external outreach, engaging with policymakers and other target audiences.
Support visiting and outgoing delegations from countries and industry.
Ensure implementation of the LeadIT mission statement and annual work plans.
Represent LeadIT internally and externally.
Carry out other duties within the LeadIT mandate, as assigned.
Who you are
We are looking for someone with strong knowledge of the iron and steel sector and the challenges and opportunities of the industry transition in general, and of green iron and steel developments in particular. In-depth knowledge and working experience from and/or within the iron and steel sector is an advantage, as is experience of emerging markets and international industrial cooperation.
To succeed in this role, you will be driven, motivated, organized and a strong team player, with experience of managing and coordinating complex, multi-stakeholder projects across different sectors.
Qualifications and knowledge
A master's degree or higher in a relevant field, and/or equivalent industry experience.
At least seven years' experience working in or with the steel sector, and/or in international collaboration on steel decarbonization.
A proven track record of delivering high visibility projects involving multiple, diverse stakeholder groups.
Experience working at a strategic level with a diverse range of stakeholders.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, for both technical and public audiences; additional language skills are an advantage.
Personal skills
Strong interest in and capacity to support industry development processes, both independently and within an international team.
Outstanding leadership, interpersonal skills and project management experience.
Ability to drive results, work effectively and follow up on actions and project delivery with stakeholders.
Ability to engage in knowledge production in partnership with stakeholders.
Ability to multitask and prioritize assignments in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to think creatively and adapt in a dynamic, uncertain environment in a field of high technical and policy complexity.
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional, and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee wellbeing such as yearly health checkups
Opportunities for professional growth and development
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days
Being part of a world-leading organization that works to bridge science to policy to practice in the fields of the environment and development.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
We apply a standard six-month probation period. Start date is as soon as possible, or by arrangement. The position is open to all applicants, and SEI HQ HR will support the process of obtaining a work or residence permit.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, allowing employees to split their time between the SEI office and working remotely home within Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work from outside of Sweden.
About SEI
Stockholm Environment Institute is an international non-profit research institute that tackles environment and sustainable development challenges. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei
, https://www.sei.org
Textilgatan 43 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9981890