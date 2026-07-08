Steel Cladding Supervisor (Boden/Luleå)

Kavamet Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Boden
2026-07-08


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Publiceringsdatum
2026-07-08

Beskrivning av verksamheten
STEEL & CLADDING SUPERVISOR

Location: Boden or Luleå, Sweden
We are looking for an experienced Steel & Cladding Supervisor to oversee the installation of structural steel, cladding systems, and façade sheet metal works on a major international industrial project in Boden, Sweden.

Dina arbetsuppgifter
Key Responsibilities
• Lead and supervise the installation of structural steel, cladding systems, and façade sheet metal works on site
• Ensure installation work is carried out safely, efficiently, on schedule, and in accordance with quality requirements
• Guide and coordinate installers and subcontractors
• Inspect dimensional accuracy, materials, and installation quality
• Report daily work progress to the Site Manager
• Ensure compliance with engineering drawings, work instructions, and quality standards.

Utbildning och erfarenhet
Requirements
• Proven experience in the installation and supervision of structural steel and/or cladding systems
• Strong ability to read and interpret technical drawings
• Experience with lifting operations and site safety procedures
• Experience working on industrial or construction projects
• Fluent English language skills, both spoken and written
• Experience with Tekla Structures (Trimble)
• Good IT skills

Additional Qualifications
• Experience working on large industrial or EPC projects
• Knowledge of Nordic construction standards and requirements
• Strong leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.

Other

Personal Qualities
We value accuracy, responsibility, and a systematic way of working. You are proactive, solution-oriented, and capable of leading installation teams in a demanding international project environment while maintaining a strong focus on safety, quality, and productivity.

We Offer
• A responsible and independent role in a growing international company
• Interesting and challenging industrial projects
• A competitive salary and attractive employee benefits
• The support of a highly skilled and experienced team
• Excellent opportunities for professional development and career growth

Interested?
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact us by email at pauliina.liljamaa@kavamet.fi. We will respond after the summer holidays during Week 30.

From Week 30 onwards, you may also contact: Pauliina Liljamaa
Phone: +358 50 465 2503

Please send your application, CV, and salary expectation, marked "STEEL & CLADDING SUPERVISOR", no later than 24 July 2026 to: kavamet@kavamet.fi

Ersättning
Månadslön Kollektivavtal enligt land (Sverige/Finland)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: kavamet@kavamet.fi

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kavamet Sverige AB (org.nr 559289-7101)
953 31  HAPARANDA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
CFO
Pauliina Liljamaa
Finskt moderbolag som bygger upp svenskt dotterbolag.
kavamet@kavamet.fi

Jobbnummer
9997293

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