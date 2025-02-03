Start Your Career At Ikea Summer 2025 As Supply Planner
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult
2025-02-03
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for summer co-workers within Purchasing Development as a Supply Planner, who aren't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plant balls). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people. If our culture speaks to your heart, we would love to hear from you!
Curios to know who we are? IKEA Food develops and provides the food sold and served in all IKEA Restaurants, Bistro 's, Swedish Food Markets and the IKEA co-worker restaurants. IKEA Food has over 400 restaurants in 53 markets and every year 650 million guests are enjoying the IKEA Food.
IKEA Food is part of Purchasing Development. Our mission is to develop business with suppliers in order to deliver IKEA Home Furnishing and Food products to our stores located around the world. The goal is to meet the price, quality and quantity expectations of our customers. IKEA Food are working with suppliers globally and have offices in King of Prussia USA, Älmhult Sweden, Dortmund Germany, Warsaw Poland, Milan Italy and Shanghai China.
Job Description
As a Supply Planner you will continuously follow-up, analyze and take action to improve supplier delivery performance, monitor supplier operational capacities and ensure goods are shipped in time from suppliers. You will also work to secure correct availability information, being connected with other supply chain planning functions within IKEA making sure all stakeholders are updated. You will be essential part of IKEA supply chain to secure, that we deliver our products having customer and total cost on mind.
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? During the summer you will work in an international, fast-changing and exciting environment. We really value a service-minded person with strong communication skills. We see that you have a lot of curiosity and energy. You are motivated by working in routine-based tasks with a high pace. You will work closely with, both internal and external, stakeholders. Your willingness to learn and adapt to new circumstances and challenges is a key feature!
We believe that you have/are:
• Started your university education in the field of logistics and/or supply chain
• Familiar with Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Fluent in English, both written and orally
• Valid work permit in Sweden
Additional information
Please note we have three vacancies as Supply Planner and they are based in Älmhult, Sweden (No Relocation Support for these positions). Last day of application is February 16, 2025 and we will be interviewing continuously. Please send your application in English and note that we do not accept applications by email.
For this position as Supply Planner, we have we have business need from Monday-Friday and have working hours between 08.00 to 17.00.
We expect you to be available during the entire summer period.
If you would like to know more about the Supply Planner position please contact, Hiring managers Diogo Seco at diogo.seco@inter.ikea.com
and Mattias Ellerth at mattias.ellerth@inter.ikea.com
. If you would like to know more about the recruitment process please contact Femina Ladhani Karlsson (People & Culture Specialist) at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd (People & Culture Specialist) at olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
We look forward receiving your application!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
343 36 ÄLMHULT
