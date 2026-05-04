Staffing Fulfillment Operator

Ecareer AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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Staffing Fulfillment Operator
Global Performance Operator - Matching, Scheduling, Candidate Availability & Client Delivery
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator / builder (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We need a staffing operator who can address real needs quickly. In staffing and education-related placements, success depends on speed, quality, candidate availability, communication, and diligent follow-up.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent & staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses. This requires operators who can turn unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes into reliable systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from anywhere may apply. The environment is execution-driven: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, and accountability.
Final employing entity, scope, and company placement will be confirmed after the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the full fulfillment flow from client need to placed candidate:

Availability

Matching

Scheduling

Communication

Attendance

Follow-up

Issue resolution

Key Responsibilities

Match candidates (consultants, teachers, staff) to active client needs

Track availability, skills, location, schedules, pay, and overall fit

Coordinate confirmations, reminders, attendance, substitutions, and urgent changes

Communicate promptly with clients and candidates to ensure reliable delivery

Identify recurring fulfillment issues and implement process improvements

Track performance metrics across assignments (margin, fill rate, time-to-fill, satisfaction)

First 90 Days

Map the current staffing flow and identify speed/quality bottlenecks

Build a candidate availability and assignment tracking system

Improve fill rate or time-to-fill for a priority staffing category

Create standard operating checklists for confirmations and follow-up

KPI Framework

Fill rate

Time-to-fill

Attendance reliability

Client satisfaction

Gross margin

Substitution speed

Who We're Looking For

Fast, structured, and calm under changing conditions

Strong communicator with both clients and candidates

Capable of managing multiple moving parts without losing detail

Takes ownership of problems and drives them to resolution

Understands staffing as execution under time pressure

This Role Is Not for You If

You need a fully defined role before you can begin

You prioritize meetings, opinions, or process over delivered work

You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative

You avoid accountability when metrics and deadlines are visible

You prefer a title over an operating role

Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resume language. The process may include:

Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment tied to real work

Reference checks with individuals who have seen you perform under pressure

Final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, deliver work, and consistently push results beyond standard levels.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677561-1980487".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890695

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