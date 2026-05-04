Staffing Fulfillment Operator
Ecareer AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Uddevalla
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Staffing Fulfillment Operator
Global Performance Operator - Matching, Scheduling, Candidate Availability & Client Delivery
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator / builder (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We need a staffing operator who can address real needs quickly. In staffing and education-related placements, success depends on speed, quality, candidate availability, communication, and diligent follow-up.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent & staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses. This requires operators who can turn unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes into reliable systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from anywhere may apply. The environment is execution-driven: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, and accountability.
Final employing entity, scope, and company placement will be confirmed after the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the full fulfillment flow from client need to placed candidate:
Availability
Matching
Scheduling
Communication
Attendance
Follow-up
Issue resolution
Key Responsibilities
Match candidates (consultants, teachers, staff) to active client needs
Track availability, skills, location, schedules, pay, and overall fit
Coordinate confirmations, reminders, attendance, substitutions, and urgent changes
Communicate promptly with clients and candidates to ensure reliable delivery
Identify recurring fulfillment issues and implement process improvements
Track performance metrics across assignments (margin, fill rate, time-to-fill, satisfaction)
First 90 Days
Map the current staffing flow and identify speed/quality bottlenecks
Build a candidate availability and assignment tracking system
Improve fill rate or time-to-fill for a priority staffing category
Create standard operating checklists for confirmations and follow-up
KPI Framework
Fill rate
Time-to-fill
Attendance reliability
Client satisfaction
Gross margin
Substitution speed
Who We're Looking For
Fast, structured, and calm under changing conditions
Strong communicator with both clients and candidates
Capable of managing multiple moving parts without losing detail
Takes ownership of problems and drives them to resolution
Understands staffing as execution under time pressure
This Role Is Not for You If
You need a fully defined role before you can begin
You prioritize meetings, opinions, or process over delivered work
You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative
You avoid accountability when metrics and deadlines are visible
You prefer a title over an operating role
Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resume language. The process may include:
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment tied to real work
Reference checks with individuals who have seen you perform under pressure
Final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, deliver work, and consistently push results beyond standard levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677561-1980487". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890695