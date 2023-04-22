Staff Scientist position in wide-bandgap optoelectronics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-04-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Information about the research group and the project
The Photonics Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2), with about 35 researchers, is working on optoelectronics, ultrafast optics and fiber-optical communication. We have a strong research focus on blue and ultraviolet-emitting vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photonic-crystal surface emitting lasers (PCSELs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and resonant-cavity LEDs (RCLEDs). We have expertise and infrastructure in device design and simulation, laser fabrication, as well as material and device characterization. We have developed a novel thin-film lift-off process for AlGaN-materials based on electrochemical etching, which allows integration of III-nitride thin films with various photonic structures, such as dielectric cavities with improved quality factor. These have enabled us to demonstrate the world's first blue vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) with a high-contrast grating for polarization pinning, thin-film flip-chip UVB LEDs and the shortest emission wavelength from an optically pumped VCSEL at 310 nm. We are a team of currently eight persons and to keep continuity and ensure hands-on knowledge transfer we are now expanding our team with a permanently employed staff scientist to push all our topics forward in the best way possible.
Major responsibilities and information about the position
In our team your major responsibility will be to supervise and guide the research and development of PCSELs, VCSELs, (RC)LEDs, and potentially other device types from III-nitride materials emitting in the blue and ultraviolet. This will require further development of fabrication process flows and electrochemical etching, as well as exploration of tunnel junctions for electrically injected VCSELs. Your work will include guiding and supervising PhD students and Postdocs, both on a theoretical and experimental level. You will ensure continuity and hands-on knowledge transfer between successive group members. You are also expected to initiate new research projects in line with the existing ones and write research proposals to attract funding. The work will be conducted in close collaboration with external partners who provide the epitaxial material. In this position, teaching is optional.
Qualifications
You must have a PhD degree in Physics, Material Science, or Photonics, and a strong track record covering research in semiconductor physics, III-nitride materials, photonics, as well as optoelectronic device fabrication along with characterization. Strong merits will be hands-on experience with (photo)electrochemical etching of III-nitrides, complex process flows, optical and electrical characterization of III-nitride lasers as well as implementations of tunnel junctions for blue or ultraviolet light-emitting diodes and lasers. Knowledge on optical and electronic device simulations or epitaxial growth of III-nitrides is also regarded as an asset. We value personal qualities such as enthusiasm, ability to drive and conclude projects independently, creative thinking and problem-solving ability. Good teamwork and social abilities are also appreciated. Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English are necessary.
Contract terms
This position is a full-time permanent employment.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230279 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-05-20]
For questions, please contact
Åsa Haglund, Prof.,
Phone: +46(0)31-772 1592, E-mail: asa.haglund@chalmers.se
Web page:Wide bandgap optoelectronics
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
7689576