Staff .NET Developer
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-01-22
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Why Rebtel?
When you join Rebtel, you become part of a global team, bringing together diverse minds from every corner of the world. Our headquarter is nestled in Stockholm and here we strike a balance between dedicated work and more relaxed activities. Every Friday the unmistakable aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air, but our celebrations encompass everything from minor and major common accomplishments to cinnamon bun day.
What will you do?
As a Staff .NET Developer at Rebtel you will serve as the technical guardian and principal individual contributor for the entire Backend (BE) architecture and ecosystem. This role is crucial for ensuring the technical excellence, scalability, reliability, and security of all backend systems that power our core products and services. The Staff Software Engineer will operate at a high level of abstraction, influencing engineering practices across multiple teams while remaining hands-on in critical areas.
You'll be actively involved in architectural decisions, contribute to technical discussions, and inspire your team to deliver clean, robust code.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Lead the design, development, and deployment of complex, high-throughput backend services and APIs, ensuring best-in-class performance and maintainability.
Drive architectural decisions and serve as the ultimate technical escalation point for BE-related challenges.
Establish and articulate a clear, ambitious long-term vision and technical roadmap for the evolution of the BE systems.
This includes planning for future growth, anticipating technological shifts, and driving the adoption of new technologies and patterns to maintain a competitive edge.
Act as the primary architect for major system initiatives, defining microservices boundaries, data models, integration patterns, and deployment strategies.
Proactively identify and resolve technical debt and architectural risks before they impact the business.
Mentor engineers, elevating the technical expertise and quality of engineering output across the organization.
Influence engineering standards and best practices for testing, performance tuning, and security across different development teams.
Requirements:
Exceptional and proven proficiency in the .NET area, including extensive experience with C#, .NET Core/8+, and related frameworks (e.g., ASP. NET Core, Entity Framework Core).
Must demonstrate the ability to architect and build high-performance, fault-tolerant systems using the .NET stack.
Demonstrable architecting skills with a strong background in designing and implementing large-scale, distributed systems (e.g., microservices, event-driven architectures, serverless).
Expert knowledge of design patterns, domain-driven design (DDD), and SOLID principles.
Extensive experience with at least one major cloud platform (AWS, Azure, or GCP) and related services (e.g., managed databases, message queues, containerization).
Deep understanding of various database technologies (SQL and NoSQL) and data modeling best practices for scalable applications.
System-Level Thinking: Ability to decompose complex problems into manageable components and evaluate trade-offs between different technical solutions (e.g., speed vs. stability, buy vs. build).
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to present complex technical ideas clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, driving consensus on critical architectural decisions.
Our Offer To You
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts, dinner if staying in the office past regular working hours
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
Rebtel is an international workplace, and at the office, we speak English; therefore, high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
