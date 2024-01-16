Staff Mobile Engineer
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100+ cities with over 100 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now!
What's complex about the Voi-app one might wonder? Well, besides serving users in currently 12 countries with a local experience, our apps have deep integrations with maps, cameras, payment wallet solutions, 3rd parties, OS-level capabilities etc. That's why we are now looking for an experienced Staff Mobile Engineer to join and continue to develop our mobile platforms to make sure that we are developing a solution for the future!
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Staff Mobile Engineer, you will together with our mobile engineers set the technical direction for our Android and iOS platforms. You will part time embed into different cross-functional teams to be able to deep dive into challenges and come up with solutions, but also work directly with engineering leadership, product management and design to deliver an impactful product.
To put it into specifics, this is what you'll be working on:
• Be accountable and chart the roadmap for mobile app architecture and technical directions across Android and iOS with support from both teams.
• Be a department-level expert and the go-to person for solving problems in the mobile field and set examples of best practices in modern mobile development.
• Identify, analyze, and resolve complex technical challenges across multiple domains and technology stacks.
• Lead Voi's mobile chapters and foster a culture of continuous learning with your colleagues.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our mobile applications remain current and competitive to fulfill the Voi vision.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
To be successful in this role, your core should be Android development. Ideally you also have a good understanding of iOS development. You are comfortable navigating cross-functional teams and have a strong foundation of mobile development at scale. We expect you to have:
• 7+ years of hands-on experience in mobile engineering with an emphasis on Android.
• Experience of building complex applications for a diverse user base using modern mobile technologies and frameworks (Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, Android Studio, MVVM, Swift, xcode, Flutter or similar)
• Experience of setting technical direction for a team of engineers.
• Experience working across multiple development teams.
• Strong communication skills.
• Passion about mobile UI/UX best practices and principles.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
• Join Europes #1 micromobility company
• Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class engineering organization
• Have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry in Europe
• Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
