Staff Engineer, Core Developer Experience - Build & Release
Wolt Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is not just a delivery app - we're a technology company building a commerce platform to seamlessly connect our millions of customers with thousands of merchant and courier partners, in real-time across 23 countries and 250+ cities. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest ratings, largely thanks to our customer-first-mindset, which shows in how we build products and run operations. In June 2022 we officially joined forces with DoorDash. Combined, we have a presence in 27 countries, 23 of which operate with the Wolt brand and app. Wolt and DoorDash continue largely independently, with Wolt's name, brand, product, technology and team.
Working in Product Development at Wolt
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 400+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 40 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together!
#LI-AP3
Job Description
As a Staff Engineer in the Core Group you will be exposed to:
Platform Development: Lead the design and development of a robust, scalable platform architecture that supports our business goals and growth.
Technical Leadership: Provide technical direction and leadership to multiple teams to ensure the best software development, deployment, and maintenance practices.
Innovation: Drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to improve platform efficiency, scalability, reliability and security.
Mentor: Mentor and guide engineers at various levels, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Collaborate: Work closely with Core 's engineers and other engineering teams to align platform initiatives with business needs and goals.
Developer Experience: Ensure the platform's high reliability by advocating for and implementing effective solutions across the engineering organisation. Design, develop, and maintain build and release processes that automate and streamline the daily work of engineers. Create systems to assess and enhance the platform's efficiency and maturity.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of platform architecture, design decisions, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and onboarding.
Security: Implement and enforce best practices to protect data and maintain the integrity of our platform in alignment with our Security Engineers.
Data-driven decision-making: Using facts, metrics, and data to guide strategic decisions that align with your goals, objectives, and initiatives.
Hands-on: Jump on implementation topics wherever seniority is needed. (Go/Python)
Qualifications
Must haves:
• 2 years of proven experience as a Staff- or Principal Engineer in large-scale CI/CD tooling.
8+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering and designing systems at scale.
Strong understanding of software development processes and best practices.
Proficiency in or willingness to learn at least one of the following programming languages: Python3, Go (we primarily use Python and Go in our team).
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Strong familiarity with containerisation and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Proactive, data-driven mindset with the ability to drive changes that impact the entire organisation.
Strong familiarity with containerisation and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience in supporting large-scale development teams across multiple locations.
Experience in build and release domain within +500 microservices and multi-region Kubernetes clusters
Nice to haves:
Experience with Bazel, Spinnaker, or other large-scale build and deployment tools.
Knowledge of package management, compliance & validations, and metrics.
Familiarity with on-call rotations and SOX compliance.
Experience with asynchronous event streaming platforms or message queues (e.g., Kafka).
Additional Information
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki, Berlin or Stockholm, or you can work remotely anywhere in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and Estonia. Read more about our remote setup here. If you live outside of these countries - not to worry! We provide relocation support to help you make your way to Finland, Germany or Sweden.
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right people, so feel free to apply as soon as you feel like hearing more about the position and potentially joining Wolt & Doordash! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9008075