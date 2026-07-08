Staff Engineer
Low Noise Factory AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Introduction
Ever dreamed of working for a trailblazing company crafting the coolest high-tech parts on the planet? Imagine being part of an environment that heavily invests in creating a one-of-a-kind workspace for its team. Picture a melting pot of diversity and unmatched expertise that you won't find anywhere else. Intrigued? Keep reading to discover how you can join our extraordinary team!
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero –cryogenic– temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg we have a state-of-the-art laboratory with electronics assembly all the way to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has 25 employees with a background from 15 different countries.
Job description and responsibilities
We are currently looking to expand our R&D department with a Staff Engineer. In this role you will be working closely on the different stages of our products with strong cross-department responsibilities. We are looking for individuals with a broader profile and a solid background in microwave engineering. Additional relevant skills are highly regarded assets for the position. We welcome applications from experienced professionals as well as new graduates with the relevant background. Your responsibilities will be varied and tailored to your expertise and product needs. The main activities will revolve around new product development, device characterization, and product support. You are expected to actively contribute to a wide range of aspects of our products and be a bridge between different parts of the organization and other stakeholders. A part of your time will also be dedicated to customer communication, problem identification, and product repair, providing valuable insights into field usage of our products and understanding of how to build and service them. Some of the possible tasks within this role include:
Semiconductor devices
Device evaluation
Reliability testing
Transistor modeling
Product development
Design of new products such as LNAs, MMICs, PCB boards, and RF modules
Application engineering
Measurement
Verification and validation
Test system improvement and customization
Data extraction and analysis
Requirements and qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in electrical engineering, microwave and wireless, nanotechnology/semiconductor processing, or a similar field.
Proficient in written and spoken English.
Solid knowledge of RF and microwave engineering.
Broad interest in different aspects of the product lifecycle.
Attentive to details, with a problem-solving and team-player attitude.
Valuable additional skills
Experience with RF design tools such as Microwave Office, HFSS, or others.
Experience in assembly, such as soldering and bonding.
Hands-on experience with RF measurement equipment, such as VNA.
Experience in mechanical CAD design.
Interest in end-to-end design, from simulation to productization.
Experience in customer relations and communication.
Experience with cryogenic equipment and/or cleanroom environments.
Benefits and terms
Fulltime 40h/week
Flexible work hours
30 days' vacation per year
Occupational pension
Generous bonus system
Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Private medical treatment insurance
Food benefit
Workplace
The position is full time and located at the Low Noise Factory main office at Nellickevägen 24, Gothenburg, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
. Last day of application: September 30, 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: career@lownoisefactory.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Staff Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Low Noise Factory AB
(org.nr 559016-9826)
Nellickevägen 24 5TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9997306