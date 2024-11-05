Staff Engineer
2024-11-05
To succeed in our journey towards a world without fossil fuels, we are building innovative technical solutions that empower our customers and optimize their energy usage. We are currently looking for a Staff Engineer to join our team focused on Energy Optimization (EOP), supporting our mission of becoming a trusted energy partner!
The RoleAs our Staff Engineer, you'll support a team of five developers working on energy optimization solutions. You'll provide technical guidance, assist with architecture, and lead key initiatives to improve our products' quality and efficiency.
Your role spans the full development lifecycle, from discovery to deployment. Key challenges include optimizing energy distribution, ensuring system reliability during AWS failovers, and developing algorithms for real-time energy consumption predictions.
You will report directly to our Engineering Manager, Maria Verbitskaya (feel free to check out her LinkedIn profile!) Responsibilities:
Support engineering teams and provide technical assistance for project success
Architect and design scalable software solutions with engineering and product teams
Write clean, scalable C#/.NET code
Establish best practices for testing, deployment, and monitoring in production
Troubleshoot complex issues, mentor engineers in debugging, refactoring, and code optimization
Develop documentation and promote best practices across development stages
Act as a technical authority, aligning the team with technical strategy and company goals
Are We a Match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, it's important that our values align with yours, as they guide us in our mission.To succeed as a Staff Engineer, you'll need strong software architecture knowledge, excellent debugging skills, and a talent for mentoring others. Collaboration and clear communication are key. If you're passionate about .NET core and backend architecture, we'd love to meet you.
Your main goal will be to lead technically, driving the design and development of scalable, reliable solutions in close collaboration with cross-functional teams.
We believe you have:
Experience in supporting engineering teams, providing technical assistance, and contributing to project success.
Experience as a Backend Developer (preferably with .NET)
A solid understanding of architecture styles and APIs
Familiarity with cloud services (we use AWS)
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work across departments to ensure alignment with strategic goals.
If you have experience with the following, we are confident that we would be a great match:
Assisting in projects from conception to delivery, ensuring adherence to quality standards and timelines.
Exposure to microservices and distributed application architecture.
Understanding of testing strategies and quality assurance practices.
A willingness to engage in research and development initiatives involving emerging technologies.The requirements may seem extensive, but please feel free to apply if you recognize yourself in some of them.
What we offer?
At Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment. Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application
• We will begin the process relatively quickly after the advertisement is published.
• To ensure a fair assessment, our candidates will completetests in Alva Labsif they meet the essential requirements. Diversity is key!
• Onthis page, you will find more information about our recruitment processes.
• For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records. We warmly welcome your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svea Renewable Solar AB
(org.nr 556955-1350), https://sveasolar.com/se/ Arbetsplats
Svea Solar Sweden Kontakt
Linnea Strand linnea.strand@sveasolar.com Jobbnummer
8993775