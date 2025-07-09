Staff Data Scientist
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and the world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 450 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv, with high ambitions.
As a Staff Data Scientist, you will drive critical initiatives focused on spam prevention,name election, and experimentation. This role requires a very strong foundation in advanced statistics, machine learning, and engineering, along with a passion for delivering measurable impact at mega scale.Focused on spam prevention, name election, and experimentation. This role requires a very strong foundation in advanced statistics, machine learning, and engineering, along with a passion for delivering measurable impact at mega scale.
The impact you will create:
Exploring the problem space and finding data science solutions that provide step increases in customer experience.
Planning data science work for the team, with an emphasis on collaboration to achieve common goals.
Lead efforts to detect and prevent spam, ensuring user safety and platform trust.
Drive the development and optimization of name election algorithms to improve identity accuracy.
Design and run large-scale experiments to improve user experience and feature performance.
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, engineering, and analytics teams to implement data-driven solutions.
Translate complex data insights into clear strategies and actions.
What you bring in:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Machine Learning, Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics or a related field.
At-least 7 years of experience in using data science and machine learning to solve real-world problems
A track record leading data science projects in a team, collaborating in planning, coding, and communication
Excellent programming skills in Python, SQL
Solid understanding and experience with the tooling for Python - IDEs, unit testing frameworks, and static code checks
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to present complex data and insights to non-technical stakeholders
Strong problem-solving skills and a results-oriented mindset
Customer obsession
Able to own and drive projects and products to production and iteratively improve them over time
It would be great if you also have:
Understanding how to query very large data efficiently (we use BigQuery)
Experience collaborating with C-suite executives
Experience with data from mobile applications
Experience with data visualization and reporting tools, such as Tableau, Looker, or Power BI (we use Looker)
Solid understanding of engineering requirements necessary to put machine learning solutions into production and scale them to hundreds of millions of customers
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you fancy most within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, every now and then, check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There's something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9423041