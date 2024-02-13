Staff Android Engineer & Team Lead
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 368 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
We at the Calling team, deliver on our mission to provide trust by making communication safe and efficient. Awesome Calling experience for everyone's calling needs is essential for Truecaller's success and for our user's satisfaction. Calling Team is one of the core team of Truecaller.
As a Staff Android Engineer & Team Lead, you will lead day-to-day and strategic tech initiatives, being the key voice in the room - steering both technical and product direction that the team takes. The role involves guiding the engineering team in the exploration, development and implementation of new solutions and iterations. An ideal candidate is an inspiring leader - an expert in tech, communication and bringing great product development practices to the team.
The impact you will create:
Drive the outcome for the team, ensuring that we build our product in the right way.
Provide key input in prioritization and scope of key products.
Communicate complex decisions in a clear way, reason well between pros and cons of considered solutions.
Mentor and guide the engineers, ensuring that they grow their technical skill and cultural fit.
Bring your experience in building products that people love, to foster best practices within the engineering team and beyond.
Champion the delivery - a person that will align all the cross-functional stakeholders in the team and ensure that the engineering team has all they need to build.
Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty - the role will require a balance between driving the team's tech strategy and coding the solution yourself.
Keep up to date with the latest trends, technology and tools, making sure that the team works in optimal conditions.
Establish relationships and drive alignment within the team, and with external teams (when necessary).
What you bring in:
2+ years of relevant experience - as a senior / staff engineer and / or people manager
5+ years of total engineering experience
A strong drive to improve user experience and being a key voice in shaping product strategy
A passion for coaching, mentoring or managing engineers
Excellent communication skills, ability to thrive in a fast-moving and fast-changing environment
Knowledge of the Android SDK
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Sound knowledge of Kotlin, Coroutines and Dependency injection
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Fluent in English, in speaking and writing
It would be great if you also have:
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices as well as an eye for design
Experience as an Architect
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving and free SATS gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
