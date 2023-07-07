Ssab Special Steels Technical Office - Open Application
2023-07-07
, Nyköping
, Trosa
, Gnesta
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Surahammar
WE ARE HIRING!
SSAB invests in capacity growth in Mobile USA and Oxelösund Sweden.
SSAB's Board has taken an investment decision for the green transformation. The decision will enable a 3% reduction of Sweden's total CO2 emissions and the aim is to start production of steel without carbon emissions, based on recycled steel and sponge iron, during quarter 4 in 2026.
With this exciting transformation ahead of us, SSAB Special Steels also needs to grow its production capacity and are now searching for new talents who would like to embark on this journey with us and be part of creating a greater future working in large investment projects!
Open Positions
Project Managers
Process Developer
Design engineer Mechanical
Design engineer Electrical
Design engineer Piping
Design engineer Civil
Automation engineer level 1-3
Who 's Hiring?
SSAB Special Steels global technical office will be hiring. This with a focus on developing and upgrading our production value chain, while also working on establishing new business opportunities and partnerships within our division's growth strategy. SSAB Special Steels is the global market leader in high-strength steels. The division's wide product portfolio includes a number of unique steel grades.
Education & Experience
A university degree related to your field of expertise
2-4 years of experience required for most positions
What we offer
Placement in Mobile USA, Oxelösund Sweden or both with a global work environment.
A job that makes a difference to the society and global sustainability.
The opportunity to develop our processes and find new and improved possibilities to drive our Organisation towards excellence.
Being part of a committed, professional and experienced global team.
A great culture and opportunities for career development.
The Recruitment Process
You apply with CV and Personal Letter
Interview - Hiring Manager
Personality and Logic Tests
Second Interview, site visit, meet the team
Grandparent Interview
Offer and Sign!
Application
Please send your application no later than the 6th of August 2023.
For this application process, we will follow our screening process within our recruitment tool. Only applications submitted via the application portal and official application process will be screened, please do not send a direct email or message to any SSAB contact. Official screening will commence after final application day and we will contact successful candidates during the last weeks of August 2023.
If you want to have a quick chat about the position, please reach out to
Jimmy Knutsson, phone +46 70 22 47 133 or via LinkedIn
Linn Plogeus, phone +46 70 207 76 58
Information regarding the Unions phone +46 155 254 000 (Ox)
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
