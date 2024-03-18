Ssab Is Looking For A Senior Legal Counsel
2024-03-18
Do you want to contribute to shaping SSAB 's future and help us transform the global steel industry? Our future is nothing without our people. We are building the company of the future and want to be the first in the world to produce fossil-free steel, and our plans are well under way.
We are now looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Legal Counsel to strengthen our legal function. Placement in Helsinki or Stockholm.
About SSAB
SSAB is a global steel company structured across three steel divisions and two subsidiaries. SSAB has a strong global presence with employees in over 50 countries. Our production plants in Sweden, Finland and the US have an annual steel production capacity of approximately 8.8 million tons.
About the role
As Senior Legal Counsel, you will have a key role as a strategic legal partner within a whole spectrum of legal matters, and you will interact with stakeholders both internally and externally. Your main focus and responsibility is to be the go-to person in legal matters for Transformation Office management. Furthermore, you will develop and drive the legal function in relation to our Transformation Office, which is responsible for our journey towards fossil free steel production on Group level. The role includes overall legal support, including contracting, compliance and risk management to the Transformation Office. You will also support the SSAB Europe division in other various legal matters. You will be part of our Group legal team, and report to General Counsel for SSAB Europe and Ruukki Construction.
The role is based in either Helsinki or Stockholm, and you will be working close to colleagues within the Transformation Office and the SSAB Europe division. Some travelling is required, mainly to our own production sites. The role is a permanent and full-time position with start date as soon as possible.
Your main focus areas will be:
• Responsibility for providing advice on legal and strategic issues related to the fossil free transformation project, including complex project contracts;
• Independently handle (draft, review and negotiate) all types of commercial contracts and tender conditions;
• Review and improve governance, compliance and risk models;
• Advise on legal disputes and handle litigation/arbitration matters;
• Provide legal training sessions to stakeholders;
• Advise on various internal policies of SSAB;
• Draft legal opinions and risk assessment reports when required;
• Track and share legal and regulatory updates with stakeholders and legal team;
• Providing general legal advice to the business;
• Lead the work of external legal counsels on specific matters ranging from litigation to expert advice requests within expected cost constraints.
Your qualifications
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have the ability to work independently and that you are motivated to deliver to your stakeholders with quality and on time. You are a driven and social person with excellent collaboration and presentation skills. You have an analytical mindset and you 're comfortable working with both strategic and operational complex legal topics. You have the ability to build trust and support the organization in a professional and confidential way. Naturally, you have high integrity, and you pay attention to details.
Applicants are expected to have
• Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Swedish or Finnish University, or equivalent
• At least eight years of experience from working with complex projects in a law firm or at a larger company
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English. It is a plus if you also speak Finnish.
What we offer
In addition to being part of our journey towards becoming a fossil-free producer of steel, we offer a developing role with various tasks in an international context. You will have an important role in the company, and you will get the opportunity to participate in the development of an area that is crucial to SSAB 's future success.
How to apply
In this recruitment process, SSAB is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning.
Interviews will be carried out as applications are received so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Caroline Lönnbark by phone 076 002 69 21 or by email at caroline.lonnbark@jurek.se
Caroline Lönnbark caroline.lonnbark@jurek.se 076 00 26 921
