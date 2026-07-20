Ssab - Technical Development Manager
Ssab Emea AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Oxelösund Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Oxelösund
2026-07-20
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Oxelösund
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Are you motivated by combining technical expertise with customer value and business development? As Mill Technical Development Manager – Armox, you will act as a technical application expert and support the continued growth of SSAB's Protection business. In this role, you will work closely with our sales teams, customers and internal experts, helping us strengthen our position within the protection segment and create value through deep product and application knowledge.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil-free steel production and have committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and pushing for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
As Mill Technical Development Manager – Armox, you will be the technical expert supporting customers, sales teams and business development within the Protection segment. Excellent connection to the Mill is the key responsibility of the Mill TDM, being the focal point for the rest of the team for communication.
You will combine technical application expertise with customer interaction and business development, helping us strengthen SSAB's position in the market. The role includes close collaboration with customers, sales, production and technical specialists across the organization.
Main Responsibilities
Act as technical expert on Armox applications, material properties and workshop capabilities.
Support sales teams and customers with technical expertise during customer development activities.
Drive application development and identify new opportunities within the Protection business.
Develop and maintain expertise in workshop properties and production processes relevant to Armox products.
Develop and maintain ballistic testing procedures and support evaluation of customer requirements.
Manage and support ISP and EUU related processes for the Armox business.
Build and maintain a strong network within the protection industry and relevant stakeholder groups.
Contribute to safe working practices and support SSAB's safety culture.
Develop a strong understanding of how Oxelösund Mill works, as this is important for future business development and technical credibility.
About You
MSc or BSc in Materials Engineering, Engineering or similar.
Experience from technical sales, application development or the steel industry.
Strong knowledge of material properties, workshop processes and steel production.
Fluent English.
Structured, analytical and customer-focused.
Our Offer
We offer the opportunity to take on an important technical role within SSAB Special Steels and the Protection business. You will work with highly specialized products, close to customers, sales teams and internal technical expertise, and contribute to strengthening SSAB's position in an important market segment.
At SSAB, we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values – driven, true and ahead – in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. When joining SSAB, you become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Examples may include:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grant
Recruitment Process
Apply
Assessments
Interview
Reference check
Sign
Applications are welcome throughout the summer, interviews and candidate assessments will start after the holiday period.
Background checks may be part of the recruitment process.
Got Questions? Please Contact:
Ville Harjukelo, Manager, Tech Support, Protection, Sales Special Steelsville.harjukelo@ssab.com
, phone +358 504 154 167
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Some Words from the Recruiting Manager
Armox is a unique and highly specialized product area where technical expertise, customer value and business development go hand in hand. In this role, you will work closely with customers, sales teams and internal experts to support the continued growth of our Protection business. You will have the opportunity to make a real impact by combining deep material knowledge with practical application development and customer support. If you enjoy solving technical challenges and building strong relationships, this is the job for you!
I look forward to receiving your application.
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Oxelösund (visa karta
)
613 80 OXELÖSUND Jobbnummer
10007540