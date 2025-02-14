Ssab - Supply Chain Developer - Digital Graduate Program
Ssab Emea AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Luleå
2025-02-14
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a graduate with a passion for optimizing supply chain processes through innovative technology solutions? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can learn and grow? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you in Luleå where you can be part of building our supply chain capabilities for the future.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
The Digital Graduate Program consists of four modules, focusing on SSAB fundamentals, self-awareness, leadership and change management. You will work in strategic key projects together with senior specialists where your daily work will make a big impact on our digital landscape of tomorrow. Each graduate will receive a personally tailored program to match capabilities and ambitions, along with SSAB's needs.
The program will last approximately 12 months, and you will be located at our steel mill in Luleå. After a successfully completed program, you will be offered a continued position in our Supply Chain organization in Luleå.
In the role as Supply Chain Developer, you will work hands-on in one of the biggest greenfield implementations in the Nordics and play a key role in the development, implementation and management of our new business processes and solutions for production planning. You will get to work closely with and learn from experienced professionals to identify, develop and implement opportunities for improvement.
Main responsibilities
The Digital Graduate Program consists of four modules, focusing on SSAB fundamentals, self-awareness, leadership and change management.
You will work in strategic key projects together with senior specialists where your daily work will make a big impact on our digital landscape of tomorrow.
Each graduate will receive a personally tailored program to match capabilities and ambitions, along with SSAB's needs.
In the role as Supply Chain Developer, you will work hands-on in one of the biggest greenfield implementations in the Nordics and play a key role in the development, implementation and management of our new business processes and solutions for production planning.
You will get to work closely with and learn from experienced professionals to identify, develop and implement opportunities for improvement.
About You
Recently graduated or about to graduate from university with a master's degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field. Recently graduated: Max 6-12 months since graduation. About to graduate: bachelor's degree completed and expected to complete a master's degree within 6-12 months.
An interest in both technology and business principles.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Eagerness to learn and grow in a fast-paced environment.
Solid Swedish and English skills.
An interest in the manufacturing industry.
Willingness and ability to travel on a monthly basis during the program.
Be driven.
Have ambition to drive development and improvement to both yourself and the business.
Be a team player.
Have excellent communication and interaction skills.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
This program offers you;
Kickstart your career in an international company and environment
Permanent employment at SSAB
Market relevant salary
Senior mentor individually picked for you
Trainee-"dates" with the other program-participants including mill visits, presentations and experience exchange
Individual trip to a business location of particular interest
A broad international network
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Assessments
4. Reference Check
5. Come and meet us
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Sofie Nilsson, Supply Chain Manager by e-mail - sofie.nilsson@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Word from your future manager
"Hi! My name is Sofie Nilsson and I joined SSAB six years ago and I am working in our supply chain organization in Luleå. I'm very excited to welcome you to SSAB and our supply chain team!
By joining the Digital Graduate Program at SSAB you'll get a unique opportunity to build a broad network within SSAB and learn about our business. You'll work on interesting projects with competent, supportive, and driven colleagues, receiving the support and tools you need along the way. If you are interested in kickstarting your career within supply chain at SSAB, don't hesitate to apply!" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
9167171