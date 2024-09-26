Ssab - Senior Hr Business Partner - Transformation Office
Ssab Emea AB / Administratörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Luleå
2024-09-26
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are on an exciting journey to build our first fossil free steel mill in Luleå. Are you a senior HRBP with passion for project work and dynamic environments with growth agenda where talents is core of success? Do you like scale-up challenge and want to be part of fostering a high performing, inclusive and supportive people & culture environment? If so - join our team! The work location is preferable in Luleå, northern part of Sweden - with a flexible office/remote working policy.
As the senior HR Business Partner you will report to Director People & Organization Transformation and play a crucial role in the ramp-up securing our ability to build the new mill at site, bring in new leadership and competence where and when needed. It is a broad scope and we are currently around 45 people in project now, consultants excluded.
You will work closely with line-organization and project managers and their cross-border disciplinary teams at different locations, driving strategic initiatives and supporting day-to-day HR operations within the project. This is a hands-on role where you, together with your manager and one interim recruiter will be a small core team, but you are also part of a larger HR Group function with good support of top-notch colleagues across the current global organization.
Main responsibilities
Your main responsibilities is to support and coach the Transformation Office and the project execution team in areas like people & culture, project plans and organization, project schedule, plan both strategic and day-to-day operations, stakeholder management and regular HR processes.
Day-to-day HR Business partner work: Develop, train and secure that our HR processes works smooth in project (i.e talks, salary review, engagement surveys etc.). Contribute to build the new culture in project and handle employee relations, negotiations, HR-statistics, performance management, conflict resolution, coach managers and be part of business related discussions and team development. Compliance and administrative HR related tasks included in role as well.
Partnering coordination: communication and dialogue with stakeholder groups i.e. municipality, authorities, local site management, service team, manning partners and other to secure successful project completion.
Relocation & Onboarding: give support in relocation and onboarding processes i.e. accommodation, family support, complex contracts. Give professional onboarding/orientation program to the newcomers and make sure training processes start to secure seamless integration into new role.
Talent Acquisition - manning & recruitment: recruitments and strategic plan in ramp up, find and recruit the talents we need but also bring in new leadership, specialists and competence where and when needed.
About You
Academic degree i.e. master 's or bachelor in Business administration, people & organization or equivalent related field.
At least 7 years' experience of broad independently and professional HR work.
Have been part of projects before and have project management skills.
Strong understanding of business and people processes, leadership and teamwork in an international global company, preferable in matrix organizations.
Experience from handling union relationships, knowledge of labor laws and collective agreements and can manage compliance.
Meritorious if you have been in a broad HR role where recruitment, relocation service and onboarding has been part of the scope.
Meritorious with work from some manufacturing industry before and/or start-up companies.
Fluency in English; additional languages such as Swedish/Finnish is an advantage.
A prerequisite for success in this role is that you enjoy and like to be close to business and production on site "where it happens". The pace in project is high together with many different interfaces, changes and cross-functional contexts. You will need a flexible mindset with ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, be able to self-navigate in new areas and project phases. You will find new solutions to problems we never met before.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Assessments
4. Reference Check
5. Come and meet us
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Karoline Vikingdotter Törmä, Director People & Organization Transformation, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functions, LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/karoline-vikingdotter-t%C3%B6rm%C3%A4-bb918bb0/
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functions, LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/petra-fekete-50038726/,
mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"For me it is important to work as a team where we can appreciate each other's strengths and contributions, be willing to learn new things and share knowledge. As a leader I have a high energy level with positive mindset and I value trust, transparency and professionalism in HR role. I will give you freedom to act and support when needed. This is by far the most important project I have ever been part of and I am looking for a partner to co-drive with. If you enjoy project life I offer a possibility to grow with the company and great collaboration - let us have some fun together!" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8921658