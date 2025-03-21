Ssab - Quality Coordinator
We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Quality Coordinator to join our team for a large-scale construction project. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that all aspects of quality related to the project's scope-including design, construction, equipment delivery and installation, as well as operational phases-are effectively managed. This role will play a key part in supporting project management and construction teams in quality control and assurance while fostering a strong culture of quality awareness throughout the building process.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
This role will collaborate closely with the PMO team, construction teams, contract management, HSE departments, procurement, contractors, and OEMs to ensure quality standards are met throughout the project lifecycle.
Main responsibilities
Develop and maintain a Quality Management Plan (QMP) to ensure adherence to quality standards throughout the project lifecycle, including design, construction, and equipment installation.
Collaborate with design and construction teams to verify compliance with quality standards, review documentation, conduct inspections, and resolve issues.
Oversee installation, integration, and testing of equipment, ensuring adherence to protocols and resolving any issues during commissioning and start-up.
Identify and address deviations and non-conformities, implementing corrective actions and maintaining detailed records.
Evaluate and monitor suppliers and contractors, conducting audits and overseeing material inspections to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Prepare and present quality reports and documentation for internal and external stakeholders, including OEMs and contractors.
Conduct post-project reviews to document lessons learned and identify areas for improvement.
About You
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Industrial Management, Construction Management, or a related field.
Proven experience in quality assurance and control within design, construction, and equipment installation, particularly in complex, large-scale projects.
Expertise in quality control methodologies, inspection techniques, and testing procedures.
Strong knowledge of quality and sustainability management systems (e.g., ISO 9001, Six Sigma, Lean Manufacturing).
Excellent analytical, communication, and decision-making skills with the ability to build strong partnerships internally and externally.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Reference check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Rodrigo Ramalho, Director PMO, Transformation Office via mail - rodrigo.ramalho@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, Group Functions via mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"At SSAB, we're on an incredible transformation journey toward fossil-free steel. For me personally, being part of this project through the Transformation Office is one of the most exciting and meaningful opportunities I've ever experienced. It's not just about revolutionizing SSAB's production to green steel. It's about creating a lasting positive impact on society and Sweden as a whole.
As the Project Management Office (PMO) leader, my goal is to build a high-functioning PMO that truly drives this transformation. To make this vision a reality, I'm looking for passionate and motivated individuals to join our incredible multi-cultural team. Together, we'll steer, lead, and control the project with a shared sense of purpose and determination.
