Ssab - Project Manager For Events And Sponsorships
Ssab Emea AB / Evenemangsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla evenemangsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
We are now recruiting a Project Manager for Events & Sponsorships. This role offers the opportunity to lead high-profile, group-level events and sponsorship initiatives that strengthen relationships, elevate the brand, and support business strategy on a global stage. Location Stockholm, Borlänge, Luleå or Oxelösund.
About the position
As Project Manager you will have the overall responsibility for SSAB's most important group-level events. This includes leading and continuously developing the flagship customer event Swedish Steel Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the global steel industry.
You will also plan and deliver other high-profile events such as Top Managers' Meetings, Capital Markets Days, and selected strategic external conferences where SSAB participates, for example Almedalen and Suomi Areena. All events are executed with a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and measurable business and brand impact and always on time, on budget, and on brand. You will be part of developing SSAB's brand guidelines and brand strategy for maximum impact at events.
In parallel, you will own SSAB's group sponsorship strategy, including policy development, governance, and hands-on support to divisions and sites. You will contribute to the development of brand guidelines and ensure consistent, high-impact brand experiences across all events and sponsorship initiatives.
The role is positioned within Corporate Identity & Group Communications and reports to the Head of External Communications and Brand.
Main responsibilities
Planning, developing, and executing SSAB's major events, including the Swedish Steel Prize.
Ensuring events strengthen SSAB's brand and business relationships.
Managing strategic internal and external events to maximize brand impact and business value,
Managing large event budgets and ensure high quality, efficiency, and measurable impact.
Developing and maintaining SSAB's sponsorship strategy, policies, and guidelines.
Providing governance and hands-on support to divisions and sites regarding sponsorships and brand activations.
Leading complex projects involving senior management, customers, agencies, and suppliers with a focus on efficient delivery and high quality.
Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, including senior management, customers, and suppliers.
About You
We're looking for a highly skilled, senior Event Project Manager with a strategic mindset and strong execution skills who is proactive and self-driven. You know how to navigate complex international matrix organizations and ideally have experience from similar companies and roles. You're confident, resilient, and able to push projects forward while balancing attention to detail with a strong grasp of the big picture.
You combine creativity with structure, and you know how to turn brand strategy into memorable, business-driven experiences. Furthermore, you thrive when working with high expectations, multiple stakeholders, and ambitious goals. You'll ensure timelines and budgets are met, while delivering exceptional events that strengthen the SSAB brand.
Your experience
Bachelor's degree in Science, Marketing, or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years of experience in event management.
Proven track record of leading large-scale, high-profile events.
Experience in sponsorships and brand activations.
Strong project management and project leadership skills.
Ability to manage large budgets, tight timelines, and complex stakeholder landscapes.
Confident working with senior leaders and external partners and strong stakeholder management skills.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to perform under pressure.
Fluent in English; Swedish and/or Finnish is a strong advantage.
Proven track record of managing and working with agencies and suppliers.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Answer questions
3. Phone check-in
4. Interview with Hammer & Hanborg
5. Intervju with SSAB
4. Assessments
6. Come and meet us
7. Health Examination
8. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
In this recruitment we are cooporating with Hammer & Hanborg
Please contact Christina Nerpin, Executive search/Senior recruitment consultant, christina.nerpin@hammerhanborg.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00 Borlänge, +46 920 920 00 Luleå, +46 155 254 000 Oxelösund.
Words from your future manager
"My name is Charlotte Lindevall and I will be your manager.
We are a highly professional communication team and as Event Project Manager you will take ownership of initiatives that truly matter for the company, from concept to flawless execution, working closely with senior stakeholders, partners, and agencies to create impactful, world-class experiences. If you enjoy combining strategic thinking with hands-on delivery in a dynamic, international environment, this could be the right next step for you.
I have recently joined SSAB and can highly recommend this team with competent and friendly colleges, interesting topics, and good corporate culture. To work in a company that are a frontrunner in the steel industry and playing significant role in reducing the carbon emissions is truly inspiring." Så ansöker du
