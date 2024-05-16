Ssab - Onsite It Support Specialist
Ssab Emea AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Luleå Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Luleå
2024-05-16
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dive into the heart of technology at SSAB, where innovation meets diversity. As an Onsite IT Support Specialist, you'll be at the forefront of solving complex hardware and software issues, managing operating systems, and providing exceptional service to end-users. With a strong foundation in the ITIL framework and a proficiency in both Swedish and English, you'll contribute to our dynamic team by offering high-quality IT support and navigating through challenges with a problem-solving mindset. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are seeking an Onsite Support Specialist to play a pivotal role in elevating our business and production support through cross-functional collaboration. Reporting to the Onsite Manager, this role encompasses enhancing our ServiceDesk onsite support and actively supporting our business operations. It offers the chance to tackle diverse challenges, facilitating broad experience across various IT areas, with some domestic travel involved.
Your core mission involves delivering superior onsite IT support, contributing to our ongoing efforts to improve business processes. This position is an opportunity to showcase your skills, gain invaluable experience, and make a significant impact within a supportive and dynamic environment. This position will be based at our mill or HQ in Sweden, and you will be appointed to one of these locations, providing a unique vantage point to contribute to our operations.
Main responsibilities
Provide onsite IT support for hardware and software issues.
Manage and troubleshoot operating systems like Windows and Linux.
Engage with end-users to understand and solve their IT-related problems.
Address basic networking challenges, including setting up and maintaining LANs, WLANs, and understanding of IP protocols.
Oversee server management, including configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting both physical and virtual servers
About You
Demonstrable experience in a ServiceDesk role, with a strong track record of problem-solving and providing high-quality IT support.
Fluency in Swedish and English is essential.
Experience with ITSM tools, such as ServiceNow, demonstrating the ability to manage tickets and workflows efficiently.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment, adapting to various situations and managing multiple priorities with a proactive attitude.
A Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field is preferred.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
(in english)
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Sign
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Salar Khezri, IT Manager, mail salar.khezri@ssab.com
or Gustaf Sundström, Onsite Support Manager, mail gustaf.sundström@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00 - Borlänge, +46 920 920 00 - Luleå, +46 155 254 000 - Oxelösund.
Words from your future manager
"Hi, My name is Gustaf Sundström and I will be your manager at the ServiceDesk department. At SSAB, we're more than just a team; we're a family dedicated to innovation, excellence, and supporting each other's growth. We value collaboration, dedication, and the willingness to embrace new challenges. Here, you'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, gain invaluable experience across different IT areas, and make a real difference in our day-to-day operations. Whether at our mill or HQ , you'll be an essential part of our team, supporting the future of our business."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8685526