Ssab - Controller Sustainability

SSAB Group Sustainability is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented ESG Controller to join our team. We are committed to environmental stewardship and are looking for someone passionate about leveraging data to drive sustainability initiatives. Location Borlänge.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
As an ESG Controller at Group Sustainability you will collaborate closely with our Head of Environment, providing strategic and operational support. Your primary focus will be collecting, managing, and calculating environmental data for both internal and external reporting requirements, supporting functions such as Treasury and investor relations, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards, primarily within reporting. You will report to our EVP & Head of Sustainability and be located Borlänge, Sweden, although this may change in the future.
Main responsibilities
Provide essential environmental data for the Annual and Quarterly Report processes, including data requirements in CSRD, Taxonomy and CSDDD.
Ensure well-functioning environmental data collection, internal control system and other supporting systems.
Support Group Treasury and ESG function in sustainability-related financing documentation, such as SLB/RCF.
Lead projects focused on updating Science-based Targets for the organization.
Support in calculations of CO2e data in permit processes and climate benefits of products.
About You
Degree in environmental engineering, economics or law, or relevant field.
2-5 years' experience in data handling and systems management within a large company or consultancy.
Experience managing Annual Report data collection processes in a large company.
Basic knowledge of environmental laws and standards.
Understanding of environmental and sustainability reporting requirements.
Ability to work independently, handle pressure, and maintain attention to detail.
Strong relationship-building, teamwork, and coordination skills.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Medflyttarservice - Rekryteringslots Dalarna https://rekryteringslots.se/medflyttarservice/
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Assessments
5. Reference Check
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact recruitment manager Christina Friborg, Group Sustainability
Contact Christina via e-mail - christina.friborg@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00.
If you possess the required skills and experience and are passionate about contributing to environmental sustainability through data-driven initiatives, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you're an ideal fit for this role. Please also visit our website for more information on SSAB's environmental aspirations and reporting. www.ssab.com
Words from your future manager
"In the sustainability group function we always strive for an inclusive and open environment. We support each other and dare to have fun on the job while delivering top quality performance. We serve and oversee sustainability matters in the entire SSAB organization which means an interesting and inspirational work environment. We can clearly see how we contribute to SSAB's transformation to becoming a largely fossil free company in 2030."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
