Ssab - Area Project Director
Ssab Emea AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Luleå
2026-06-16
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced Area Project Director (APD) to lead the execution of major industrial project area, based in Luleå. The role carries full accountability for delivering a defined scope safely, on schedule, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
As Area Project Director, you will oversee the integrated delivery of engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities across multiple construction areas, covering the scopes of constructing Electric arc furnace and hot strip mill. You will be part of the Project Senior Leadership Team and act with delegated authority from the Project Director.
The role requires strong leadership, commercial capability, and the ability to manage complex interfaces across contractors, OEMs, and internal teams in a high-paced execution environment.
Main responsibilities
Own end-to-end delivery of the assigned project area, including safety, schedule, cost, and quality
Lead execution strategy, including sequencing, logistics, and resource planning
Manage commercial and contractual relationships with key contractors and OEM partners
Ensure integration across engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities
Drive resolution of critical technical and commercial interface challenges
Build and lead a high-performing, self-sufficient area organisation
Monitor progress, risks, and performance, and report to senior leadership with clear recommendations
Ensure commissioning readiness and successful handover to operations
About You
Experience of executing large scale projects within client/owners team
Experience from all phases of project progress (Planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning)
Extensive experience in large-scale industrial or infrastructure project execution
Proven leadership experience managing complex, multidisciplinary teams
Strong track record of delivering projects on time, within budget, and to quality standards
Solid understanding of EPC/EPCM/PMC project environments and contractor management
Strong commercial and contractual acumen
Ability to manage stakeholders and resolve complex interface challenges
Strategic mindset combined with strong execution capability
Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to influence at senior levels
Words from your future manager
SSAB has taken the lead in transforming the steel industry to a fossil free value chain. We initiated the HYBRIT initiative and our currently transforming two of our Nordic production sites, Oxelösund and Luleå. For me personally, this is the most meaningful and challenging job I have had in SSAB and feel privileged to be part of the core team leading our Luleå Mini Mill project. As overall responsible for leading this project and SSAB ́s transformation in Luleå I have a task to build a world class project team. We are now looking for an experienced Area Project Director to join SSAB Owner ́s team with overall responsibility to oversee and steer the engineering process for the project. You will join a dedicated and experienced multi-cultural project team combining global experience from all corners of the world.
Carl Orrling, Ph.D
EVP, Head of Technology & Transformation Office
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
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OUR CULTURE
At SSAB, we strive to create an environment where every team member is heard, valued, empowered, and engaged. We believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and that everyone contributes to our collective success. We use our values – driven, true and ahead – in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
9966782