Sr System Engineer
2024-01-22
Job Description
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
Read how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
The job
Are you looking for a meaningful job in an international company that has strong values? Would you like to use your knowledge as a Senior System Engineer and have a possibility to help our customers how they conduct and diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases around the world?
You are a dedicated person who wants to develop new instrument solutions in the life science area. We can offer you an exciting and rewarding career where you will get a great opportunity to develop your technical skills as well as professionally in one of the world's largest life science companies. Come and work in an exciting role where you can really make a difference in people's lives!
What will you do?
The System Design team is responsible for understanding the customer/marketing requirements and break these requirements down to system requirements. The team works side-by-side with other as sections as assay responsible, hardware, software, and verification teams to set the right level of requirements. In addition, the group is responsible for risk management, product life cycle plans, and product development processes. The section consists of 20 team members in total, an innovative multi-disciplinary team with good collaboration.
As a Sr. System Engineer in our team, you will be part of the entire chain of development activities within a project. From concepting and setting requirements through design, integration and the final verification and validation.
In the role you will acquire a deep understanding of how hardware, electronics, software, and assay interact and the interfaces between them. You will become a member of a multi-functional project team where a collaborative approach is a key for success.
This role will focus on
Securing that the user need for the product are broken down into relevant System and Product requirements.
Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements related to product development and design.
Design of immunoassay analyzers managing the intricate interdependencies between the physics of the instrument and the biochemistry of the assays.
Integration of assays onto instruments and troubleshooting of potential performance issues
Ensuring consistent assay performance over existing and new instrument and assay portfolios from R&D, verification and validation to production and customer labs
How will you get there?
As a person, it's important that you are curious, self-going, driven with ability to adjust your communication to the receiver. You will interact with many team members both internal at Thermo Fisher and suppliers/partners to Thermo Fisher Globally. As a senior System Engineer, it is also important that you have leading skills to be able to take on activities where you will be responsible for leading activities and your colleagues forward. Experience from development of Medical Device is a need and experience from submissions to authorities is a merit.
Education
Batchelor's and/or Master's (preferred) degree in relevant engineering field.
Experience
Proven track record from development projects within Medical Device.
Experience from working with submissions to authorities such as FDA is a merit.
Experience from system and product requirement definition.
Experience from complex products that preferably contained hardware, software, and biological assay.
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Ability to take a holistic view on development.
Analytic thinking, problem solving and ability to prioritize your work tasks are important skills.
As a person, you should be someone who takes initiatives and works in a structured way within the project team.
Strong self-leadership, including team lead and presentation skills.
Ability to collaborate with people with various competencies.
Ability of working independently, taking ownership for the management of processes, projects, and timelines.
Clear communicator, both verbally and written in Swedish and English
Skilled to work across departments, in a matrix organization
Most of all you should enjoy working in a team that wants to have fun at work helping each other creating great products.
Apply today!
Please send in your application, including a cover letter, CV (in one document) in English. Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response.
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources, and tools they need to take science a step beyond.
