SR Steering and Hydraulics engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-07
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Are you willing to share your skills and knowledge in order to solve problems and inspire creativity?As a creative and skilled SR/Lead Engineer within Steering and Servo you are the foundation of Volvos GTTs innovative environment. By sharing your knowledge and providing exceptional customer service, you will contribute to our end-customer's needs and assist Volvo in maintaining strong relationships with our customers. You will be a big part of our success.
In this role you will drive your technical area and the components within the steering system as well as being responsible for the production and the future development of our products. Being responsible for the Product Data Management systems will also be within your scope. You will drive the process from initiation and validation of the product development to the final completion. Collaborating cross functionally enables anchoring of the common decisions, which is of high importance within this role.
You will be part of a dynamic team with unique individuals who are dedicated to delivering safe and assured experiences and products for our customers in a timely manner.
Together with our global teams we are developing and maintaining both servo systems and the Steering systems. We develop the future technologies and solutions for our truck brands.
We like you to be a part of the most challenging and exciting projects and join our transformation journey into a sustainable future with 100% fossil free vehicle solutions.
As the rest of the team, you should have an open positive attitude, target oriented, flexible, and able to work with limited supervision, together with good ability to communicate and to work with people at different level since the network is broad both inside and outside the company.
Who are you?
In order to succeed in this role we see that you have the following qualifications:
* Bachelor or Master's degree in Mechanics/or similar. Alternatively long work experience with hydraulic systems
* A couple of years of experience in product development
* Experience from the automotive industry
* Good knowledge in English both written and spoken is essential
* Drivers license *B*****
Not required but also a merit if you have the following qualifications:
* Experience in steering systems and product development of vehicle steering systems
* Knowledge from Hydraulics system development steering pumps, oil filling process, filters, sensors
* Knowledge in fluid mechanics
* Some years of experience in Creo Parametric
* Experience in Creo Simulate
* Experience from agile product development and JIRA tool
* Practical experience from workshop (private or working life) appreciated
As an Engineer within the Servo and steering system area you will be subject to exciting challenges but also rewarding career opportunities. We encourage people who inspire innovative solutions, and we firmly believe that passion for the products creates amazing customer experiences.
What's in it for you?
In this role we offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* A dynamic team culture where we are inclusive and collaborating while having fun at work!
* Opportunities to career development and working in a global context is also something that you will experience in your daily work.
Remember, the world's best trucks come with the world's best engineers.
Do you want to be a part of our team?
If you are an experinced engineer OR if you are excited about this role but your past experience does not align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be just the right candidate for this or other roles.
Curious to know more and have questions?
Feel free contacting me:
Lennart Guerrero: Lennart.Guerrero@volvo.com
Apply today, we will evaluate and hire candidates continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
