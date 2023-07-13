Sr. Solution Architect
NKT connects a greener world. As a leading manufacturer of high-quality power cables and accessories, we offer a full line of low-, medium- and high-voltage power transmission solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
NKT is on a Digital Journey - where we are developing new solutions for improved efficiency and quality. Group IT supports all parts of the NKT business - from Sales and Engineering to Manufacturing, Installation and Service. Our role is to advise, design, develop and support NKT 's Digital Enterprise.
To support the growth of our business - we are looking for a Solution Architect with a proven track record in developing software solutions - preferably in the manufacturing industry. Ideally you have started to use more cloud-based solutions but can operate in a hybrid environment as well. At NKT we combine standard platforms with development that adds value. Information architecture is a cornerstone of the work we do, and therefore we would like for you to be a driver and enabler of our information models as well as our system landscape.
You will report to the Director and Head of Digital Solutions and be a part of the leadership team - where you will be the lead architect for our digital solutions.
Some of your tasks will include:
* Architecting and designing the foundations for NKT 's digital solutions
* Advising and leading the development of digital solutions
* Quality assurance for the solutions that we deliver
* Being the IT Architect for our business stakeholders - participating in innovation committes, digital initiatives, etc.
* Governance and Development of the Information- & System Landscape for the NKT business.
* Technical Management of cloud Infrastructure services used for Application Services
* Security - Monitoring, Incident & Response
You will support a growing organisation and be a part of the Group IT team in Karlskrona, where we are currently upscaling our production and testing capabilities significantly as well as expanding our personnel capabilities. This means that you will be employed at what will soon be the world's largest undersea cable factory, playing a key role in the creation of a better future by enabling the expansion of offshore wind farms and optimizing energy supplies between and within countries. NKT delivers complete solutions, manufacturing the cable systems and managing the installation using our own vessel.
Analytical, energetic and self-driven
To succeed in this position, you will need to be a person who is analytical, driven and who enjoys collaborating and sharing experiences with your colleagues. Equally important is your solution-oriented mindset and previous experience with software development, software design and industrial automation.
You will work closely with several different professional roles where you will be responsible for the delivery of various IT services to NKT's operations. Moreover, you will enjoy working in an international, dynamic, and fast-moving environment that allows you to benefit from your creativity and great personnel skills.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* BSc or MSc degree, preferably within electrical engineering or computer technology
* Extensive experience from application development and service delivery in multinational manufacturing enterprises
* Recent experience using public cloud solutions to deliver infrastructure to a Manufacturing company.
* Relevant experience with various manufacturing applications and tools (ERP, MES/MOM, Scada, Historian). Knowlege of the cable manufacturing process would be helpful as well.
* Hands-on infrastructure experience. Vendor management skills. Excellent customer service skills
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and feel inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Please apply with your CV and a cover letter via the link below, by August 31st.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the hiring manager, Gordon Sjöqvist, at: gordon.sjoqvist@nkt.com
or +46 455 534 01 or the HR Business Partner, Andreas Christenson, at: andreas.christenson@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. We can also only consider candidates already residing in Sweden. Due to summer holidays you can expect feedback from us by mid-to-late August.
