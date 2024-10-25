Sr Software Engineer
2024-10-25
Deel Sweden AB is looking for a Sr. Software Engineer.
Technical Leadership: Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior team members, guiding them in best practices, architecture, and problem-solving.
Architectural Design: Lead the design and architecture of complex software systems, making decisions on frameworks, tools, and technology stack.
Codebase Ownership: Take ownership of critical code components, ensuring maintainability, scalability, and extensibility.
Performance and Scalability: Optimize software applications for performance, scalability, and efficiency, anticipating future growth and requirements.
Security and Compliance: Ensure software security best practices are followed, identifying potential vulnerabilities and implementing appropriate security measures.
Cross-team Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, such as product managers, DevOps, and QA, to drive successful software development and delivery.
Research and Innovation: Stay updated with the latest technologies, industry trends, and best practices, and propose innovative solutions to challenging problems.
Code Reviews and Standards: Lead code reviews, enforce coding standards, and promote best practices within the development team.
Technical Debt Management: Identify and address technical debt, finding opportunities to refactor and improve existing codebases.
Troubleshooting and Problem Solving: Resolve complex technical issues and provide support for critical production incidents.
