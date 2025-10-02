Sr Sensing Function owner
Job Description
GPO Sensing Function Owner at Aptiv
Are you interested in the future of automated driving? Would you like to be part of a team that creates systems that can make tomorrow's vehicles safer? If so, Aptiv is the perfect workplace for you!
The power of mobility and increased connectivity to change the world is within reach. As we move toward an autonomous world, real progress means increased safety, higher connectivity and integration, and total reliability - no matter the time or the place.
Today, automated features have become a key element for road safety in the automotive industry. It's an ongoing trend that is leading to fewer accidents and fatalities on the road all because of the work we do here at Aptiv. With products that are scalable, flexible and affordable, Aptiv is actively engaged with automakers to help accelerate the path to automated vehicles. Our mission is to create Greener, Safer and more Connected solutions for a safer future on roads across the globe.
This Opportunity
Our Technical Center in Gothenburg focus on complex systems and software development within active safety projects and we are working with a large number of global vehicle manufacturers. We are now looking for new members to join our exciting journey towards more trustworthy systems that will enable the future of mobility!
The Sensing Function Ownership position (SFO) is a customer facing role that requires a deep technical understanding while at the same time requires the soft skills needed in order to interface with customers and other stakeholders. You will be part of the system team and responsible for your specific function, working together with all internal and external development teams in order to ensure that we deliver the best system possible. In this role you will get to know the fundamental capabilities of the technology within Aptiv's Radar and Camera based sensors for Active Safety. .
Your task
Be the interface for the internal projects and involved in the whole process from requirement identification to validation
SFO's "owns" their own Vision function, so you must ensure that the negotiated requirements are being met and validated for use in serial production
Responsible for requirements analysis and break-down of the requirements to the software development team
Part of Agile PI planning and supporting the development teams with expertise knowledge during the sprints
Independently follow the technical development of your Vision function
Support the development team in development and testing of the software
Testing your system in vehicle in order to verify that your Vision function works as expected, verify bug reports, and analyze the functions performance
Through close team work with software and system engineers, project managers and internal customers, actively prioritize and solve issues that may occur in the function
Continuously follow up to make sure your function is delivered to the customer with agreed scope on time.
Work globally, across the Europe countries, Asia and North America - role might involve international and intercontinental travels multiple times a year
Leading technical evolution of our market-leading perception software solutions
Bringing latest development in perception technology and methodology into our solution stack
Assuring algorithm quality via sound design, requirement and comprehensive verification and validation according to Aptiv process and industry standards
Facilitate and Improving continuously development support factors, e.g., simulation tools and testing environment
Leading troubleshooting and root-causing issues for ongoing and upcoming programs and projects
Your skills
Bachelor or Master degree in electronics, telecommunication, robotics, software engineering, computer science, or equivalent
Proven leadership skills and good judgment regarding systems and software
Professional Proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
Nice to have
Experience of systems design within active safety
Experience in the areas of camera, radar, and/or fusion technologies.
Experience in the automotive and/or truck industry development (ISO26262, Regulations, etc.)
Experience working in an agile development environment
Intermediate to strong programming skills in Matlab, Python or C/C++
Understanding of product and software development process
Experience working with communication protocols, such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet
Knowledge of vector tools, such as CANoe, CANalyzer and CANape
Personal attributes
Self-motivated, professional, service-minded, flexible person with a positive attitude
Able to bear high levels of responsibility: making decisions, being accountable
Able to build productive working relationships with a diverse workforce
Ability to function in a high pressure and sometimes ambiguous environment
Good presentation skills. Strong leadership skills but also a team player
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Private health care (Signal Iduna) and Life insurance for you and your beloved ones
Well-Being Program that includes regular webinars, workshops, and networking events
Hybrid and flexible working hours
Employee Pension Plan paid by the employer (you get + 3,5% on each gross salary)
Access to sports groups and Multisport card
