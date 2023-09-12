Sr Scientist Bioscience - Cvrm Research
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2023-09-12
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Vara
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Hays Life Science / Sr. Scientist Bioscience in CVRM Research / AstraZeneca / 12-months / Gothenburg, Sweden
AstraZeneca
Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) Research - Metabolism In Vitro Team
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because an opportunity no matter how small can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential.
The AstraZeneca CVRM Research group in Gothenburg is seeking to recruit a high calibre scientist to enable progression of a growing drug project portfolio. Highly motivated scientists are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to join our team of professionals who are passionate about advancing science, to discover and develop novel therapeutics that will benefit patients.
Hays Life Science is now looking for a Senior Scientist Bioscience in CVRM Research at our client AstraZeneca. This is a 12-month assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Your new role
You will play an active role in implementing and executing scientific research within a CVRM Metabolism project, enabling studies aimed at exploring disease modifying mechanisms linked to pharmacological inhibition of the biological target of interest. This is a "hands-on," laboratory based scientific and technical role in our in vitro metabolism team supporting projects from target validation to lead optimisation phases.
This position will be laboratory based, and you will be responsible for several technical and experimental processes to support the CVRM Research group.
Responsibilities:
* Responsibility for design, execution and analysis of in vitro and ex vivo assays.
* Communicate results, conclusions and recommendations to colleagues, line manager and the project team.
* Record experiments in lab books and databases according to AstraZeneca policy.
* Play a leading role in assay development and optimisation of in vitro assays.
You would report to an expert member of staff and would be encouraged to be able to plan your daily work within direction set by your supervisor.
You will:
* Be asked to provide interpretation of assay results.
* Work within a line and/or matrix/project team.
* Demonstrates scientific rigour in assessing own data and that of others.
* Be a "hands-on" expert with in vitro models and methodologies.
What you'll need to succeed
Essential:
* Ability to develop new methods, technologies, and processes
* Enthusiasm for laboratory work, scientific curiosity.
* Experience in running in vitro biochemical and cellular assays to provide potency and activity readouts, including use of primary and recombinant cell lines.
* Significant cell culture experience.
* Experience with disease relevant cell types such as primary hepatocytes or hepatocyte-like cell lines in 2D cultures.
* Experience with ex vivo analysis of blood/tissue samples (including qPCR for gene expression, Western blots, and ELISA).
* Experience in data analysis and interpretation and enthusiasm for problem-solving for scientifically challenging work.
* Demonstrable ability to work within a line and/or matrix/ cross-functional project team.
* Strong interest in providing materials and data for scientifically challenging work.
* Strong organisational, time management and communication skills.
* Strong, demonstrable analytical ability.
* Good oral and written communications skills.
Desirable:
* Background in metabolic disease research areas.
* Experience with 3D spheroid models and expertise to establish and evaluate models of liver disease in the context of steatosis and fibrosis.
* Knowledge and experience with automation and robotic methods for increasing throughput and medium to high density microtitre plate technologies.
* An understanding of biological sciences, familiarity with the drug discovery process.
* Experience working in pharmaceutical or biotech environment.
Behavioural competencies:
* Hard-working, organised, balanced and meticulous with an ability to work well under pressure.
* Adaptable and a team player with a conscientious attitude and enthusiasm.
* Desire to learn and build on the role.
Education:
* Degree in one of the Life Sciences disciplines and equivalent post-graduate or industry experience.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
E-post: Hays.83831.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900550". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Linus Norrbom Linus.Norrbom@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8103882