Sr Scientist AstraZeneca - NGS Molecular Biology / through KellyOCG
2025-08-25
NGS Molecular Biologist - Oligonucleotide therapies
Are you an experienced scientist with great expertise in Next Generation Sequencing and Molecular Biology? Do you want to use this expertise to contribute to the discovery of novel oligonucleotide therapies? We have an opening suitable for you
This is initially a 1 year long contract with KellyOCG, but you will be fully integrated with AstraZeneca, where you will be integrated to your team and have your manager. After a completed contract there is a possibility for an extension, or other oppurtinites - such as a transfer to AstraZeneca full time.
Right now, AstraZeneca are looking for a passionate and hard-working Molecular Biologist with NGS skills to join our NGS & Transcriptomics function within the Centre of Genomic Research Department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, as one of our group members is going on parental leave. You will contribute with your expertise in applying molecular biology and NGS to the discovery of novel oligonucleotide therapies.
AstraZeneca's ambition is to become world-leading in in the field of oligonucleotide therapies. We are achieving this through advances in oligonucleotide science and innovation internally and through the establishment of key collaborations outside AstraZeneca. To this end, we currently have a portfolio of very high-profile projects at different phases of drug discovery within AstraZeneca, and you will directly contribute to their successful progression to oligonucleotide therapies.
What you will do:
This lab-based role is for a Molecular Biologist with significant NGS expertise, which you will apply to the characterization and profiling of the effects of oligonucleotide treatments in in vitro and in vivo cellular assays and models in support of novel drug discovery projects.
Our team is a collaborative group, and you will engage in the supervision and mentorship of other scientists, ensuring that methods run expertly and accurately, developing and guiding the setup of new techniques. Included in the role is also to nurture strong collaborative relationships with the project investigators, key partners, and data scientists to ensure the smooth running of projects.
Requirements:
• Ph.D. degree or MSc with corresponding experience in a relevant scientific discipline.
• Hands-on lab-based experience in utilizing advanced molecular biology RNA-sequencing techniques.
• Experience covering all relevant aspects from hypothesis generation, through experimental design and execution, large-scale RNA and DNA extraction, sample and library preparation, sequencing, data handling, post-sequencing QC, and troubleshooting.
• Experience in the detection of nucleic acids in high-throughput assays and approaches.
Desirable
• Working with laboratory automation / liquid handling systems, method and technology development and optimization.
• Knowledge of Oligonucleotide therapies (siRNAs and/or ASO)
• Hands-on laboratory experience running NGS platforms (Illumina, Oxford Nanopore etc).
• Sample Tracking by LIMS systems.
Interested?
The last day to send in your application is September 4th. We will continuously reach out to candidates for this position, and may close down the ad earlier.
