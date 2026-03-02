Sr Research Scientist - Cell model and Assay development
2026-03-02
Our Genome Engineering Team in Gothenburg, Sweden focuses on developing treatment for Rare Diseases. We continually push the boundaries of science to expand the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases, discover new life-changing treatments and deliver medicines to patients.
As a Senior Research Scientist, you will be a key member of the Genome Engineering Department. You will join our international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these breakthroughs to generate innovative gene therapies. We provide a stimulating environment with state-of-the-art facilities where you can transform cutting-edge genome engineering tools into effective and safe medicines.
About the position
In this laboratory-based role, you will leverage your scientific expertise in genome engineering and innovative thinking to develop novel tools and applications that can lead to breakthrough therapies. As a key member of cross-functional project teams, you will develop and evaluate genome editing strategies for specific disease projects. Accountabilities will include innovative optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, developing relevant assays, analyzing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners.
Reponsibilities
• Establishing and maintaining disease cell models using immortalized or iPSC cell lines
• Establishing and running cellular and biochemical assays to evaluate efficacy of therapeutic genome editing approaches in disease models
• Documenting, interpreting and communicating results to stakeholders and partners
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• PhD degree in molecular cell biology or relevant areas with strong wet-lab skills, or MSc degree with equivalent experience
• Experience with handling and differentiating iPSCs to different cell types (e.g. liver, heart)
• Track record of establishing high-quality cellular assays (e.g. viability, metabolic activity, protein quantification, flow cytometry, microscopy)
• Strong communication skills, scientific rigor and ethics, ability to effectively work independently and collaboratively in a team
Desirable for the role:?
• Experience in metabolism research
• Understanding and previous hands-on experience with CRISPR-Cas9 technologies
• Hands-on experience with standard molecular biology approaches for quantifying protein levels (e.g. Western blot, ELISA) or measuring protein activity
• Experience working with lentiviral vectors for engineering cell models
About the Organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg for 1 year, starting mid of April 2026.
During the time you will be hired by QRIOS.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se
9771323