Sr Product Manager, Upstream in silico PD
2023-07-06
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term. Your health and wellbeing are important to us and together we will not compromise on safety in the workplace or the environment.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Product Manager to join our expanding Automation, Digital and Learning Solutions business unit. Do you have a passion for biopharma process development, digital innovation and building new business? Then we would love to hear from you.
What you'll do
Assume the responsibility for the continued rollout of Cytiva Bioreactor Scaler, a new innovative, cloud-based solution for process transfer in the field of cell culture
Drive and orchestrate the continuous improvement of the overall business model and the organizational capabilities needed to realize rapid growth
Generate evidence-based customer and market insights to create actionable product roadmaps - both at a strategic as well as tactical level
Identify and evaluate strategic options for realization of expansions of the offering, including informing build, buy, or partnering decisions
Guide product development activities by clear articulation of customer requirements and prioritization of product development backlogs
Align and communicate roadmap and initiatives with stakeholders
Who you are
Experienced product manager with an entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record of customer-driven agile product development
Self-motivated and results oriented team player comfortable with managing uncertainty and actively be the voice of our customers when guiding the culturally diverse and geographically dispersed teams you will work with to be efficient
Willing to roll-up your sleeves and put in work where work is needed, even if it involves stepping outside of a traditional PM role, including being directly involved in advancing commercial opportunities
Strong ability to listen (actively work to understand needs) and be highly responsive across customers, development teams, regional sales teams and several internal stakeholders across business units
Experience from biologics manufacture, process development, business development/partnering, software, informatics, digital services, digital transformation, and/or other digital innovation activities is highly desirable
Excellent oral and written communication skills (in English) and ability to manage a large number of internal and external stakeholders across many functional areas through remote or in-person interactions globally Så ansöker du
