Sr Mechanical Engineer - Bruks Siwertell AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Bjuv
Sr Mechanical Engineer
Bruks Siwertell AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Bjuv
2021-07-06
Bruks Siwertell AB is looking for
Mechanical Engineers
We are looking for new, talented coworkers to join our engineering department in Bjuv, Sweden. Could this be you?
Within the engineering department, responsible for the mechanical design of ship loading and unloading products, we work in teams. These teams drive their own workload and work closely, solving problems together and supporting each other. This means that new employees are given an excellent start in our company.
Job description
As a mechanical engineer, you will design and develop components and systems for our ship unloading and loading and terminal products. These mainly consist of welded steel structures, conveyors, hydraulics and electrical equipment. The role also includes layout work, technical investigations and various kinds of calculations, with support provided by our specialists. In addition to in-house design work, you will supervise hired staff, internally and externally.
Qualifications
You will have a mechanical engineering qualification at university level, bachelor or master's degree, and experience of mechanical design in 2D and 3D CAD environments. It is an advantage if you have experience working with large welded steel structures.
Personal characteristics
We are looking for someone who is outgoing, easily cooperates and is skilled at creating a good team spirit. You have the ability to manage and drive work, and are able to take responsibility for it. You should be used to working as part of a team and moving projects forward. A basic knowledge of both written and spoken Swedish is essential.
We offer
We are offering you a position in a successful, market-leading international company with solid values and a strong will to succeed. With us, you will have many opportunities for personal development, and will take part in shaping our future company and products. You will work with motivated, highly skilled colleagues in an environment that is flexible with fast decision-making channels.
Application
Interested? To learn more about this opportunity, please contact:
Björn Ohlsson, Manager Design & Engineering, phone no +46 42 85951 or e-mail bjorn.ohlsson@bruks-siwertell.com , or Katarina Åkesson, HR Director, phone no +46 42 85808 or e-mail katarina.akesson@bruks-siwertell.com.
Or to apply directly, please email daniel@ingenjorskraft.com before 31st of August. Please note that applications will be processed on a continuous basis.
Bruks Siwertell is committed to promoting equal opportunities, irrespective of background, race, gender, religion, or sexuality.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Adress
Bruks Siwertell AB
Ängsvägen 5
26725 Bjuv
Jobbnummer
5849090
