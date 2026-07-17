Sr Manager, Sales & Marketing Business Applications
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a strategic technology leader to own Sinch's portfolio of Sales and Marketing business applications. Reporting to the VP, Sales & Marketing Applications, this role is responsible for the commercial management, product strategy, adoption and ongoing evolution of the technology ecosystem that supports our global go-to-market organisation.
Rather than managing core CRM operations, this position focuses on the third-party applications that extend Salesforce, ensuring they continue to deliver measurable business value, align with Sinch's commercial strategy and evolve alongside our sales and marketing organisation.
You will partner closely with Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Revenue Operations and IT to maximise adoption, optimise vendor investments and identify new technologies that strengthen our commercial capabilities.
Own the strategy and lifecycle management of Sinch's Sales and Marketing application portfolio, including platforms such as Gong, Outreach, Qualified, 6sense, ZoomInfo, Cognism, Clay, Gainsight and other GTM technologies.
Act as the primary commercial owner for strategic SaaS vendors, managing commercial relationships, renewals, licensing strategies, business reviews and roadmap alignment.
Develop and maintain product roadmaps for each application, ensuring investment decisions support Sinch's long-term GTM strategy.
Partner with business stakeholders to increase adoption, improve user experience and ensure technology capabilities are fully utilised.
Define success metrics for each platform and regularly measure adoption, business outcomes and return on investment.
Identify capability gaps across the Sales and Marketing technology landscape and build business cases for new solutions that improve productivity, customer engagement and revenue growth.
Collaborate with Product, Sales, Marketing and Customer Success leaders to understand evolving business requirements and translate them into technology roadmaps.
Work closely with architecture, engineering and Salesforce teams to ensure third-party applications integrate effectively into the broader Salesforce ecosystem.
Lead vendor governance, quarterly business reviews and executive reporting on platform performance, commercial value and strategic opportunities.
Monitor market trends, emerging technologies and AI capabilities to ensure Sinch remains at the forefront of Sales and Marketing technology.
Build strong partnerships across the organisation to ensure technology decisions are driven by measurable business outcomes rather than individual product requests.
REQUIREMENTS
Significant experience managing enterprise Sales and Marketing technology portfolios within a global organisation.
Strong understanding of modern GTM technology, including sales engagement, conversational marketing, customer success, revenue intelligence, ABM, data enrichment and AI-enabled sales platforms.
Experience managing strategic SaaS vendors, commercial negotiations and technology investment decisions.
Demonstrated success increasing platform adoption and delivering measurable business value from enterprise software investments.
Strong commercial mindset with the ability to evaluate ROI, licensing strategies and technology rationalisation opportunities.
• Experience developing product roadmaps and working closely with business stakeholders to prioritise enhancements.
Excellent stakeholder management skills with the ability to influence senior leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success.
Strong understanding of how third-party business applications integrate with Salesforce and enterprise data platforms.
Experience identifying emerging technologies and translating innovation into business value.
Strong understanding of the MarTech landscape, including Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, and sales productivity tools.
Proven experience effectively managing distributed teams across multiple time zones (India, LATAM, EMEA).
Deep knowledge of Salesforce administration, security models, and platform governance.
A business-oriented mindset focused on system uptime and user satisfaction.
Fluency in English.
SUCCESS METRICS
Success in this role will be measured through:
Increased adoption across the Sales and Marketing technology portfolio.
Demonstrable ROI from technology investments.
Effective vendor management and commercial optimisation.
Delivery of strategic product roadmaps.
Increased revenue enablement through improved technology capabilities.
Identification and implementation of new technologies that address capability gaps.
Strong stakeholder satisfaction across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success.
Continuous alignment of the technology portfolio with Sinch's GTM strategy.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
Must currently reside in and be eligible for employment in Stockholm, Sweden.
Relocation and visa sponsorship are not available for this role.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10005818