Sr Manager - Production Quality
2023-11-28
We are looking for an experienced Senior Quality Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent Manufacturing Quality team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing the highest quality performance in our production in Northvolt Ett and contribute to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
About the job
The Senior Quality Manager at Northvolt will lead a team of Quality managers ensuring performance and customer satisfaction. The Senior manager will be responsible for multiple Quality value streams, leading Manufacturing quality employees to ensure that Quality strategy is deployed and KPIs target are achieved in full on time.
As a Senior Quality Manager at Northvolt, you will have the unique opportunity to spearhead the production of the greenest batteries in the world. You will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, contribute to building and developing your own team, and drive the business toward success.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and have confirmed management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Set up quality monitoring procedures, defines quality KPI's, evaluate performance and launch improvement initiatives.
Participate and input in change management, engineering change notification and deviation approval processes. Review results and action tracker and initiate improvement projects. Drive cross-functional and cross-technological manufacturing projects and opportunities. Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilising six sigma methodology.
Participate and input to quality gate reviews in the industrialisation phase of Product and Process Development to ensure reliable manufacturing of products. Contribute to equipment commissioning activities.
Steer Organization Quality performance and act on deviations, launch, ramp up and serial production.
Leads problem solving activities to improve quality performance.
Leads developing, modifying, and executing quality policies/procedures that affect operations.
Ensure development and supervises quality managers, leaders and specialists.
Establishes quality objectives, work plans and delegates assignments to team members.
Ensures compliance to budget.
Establishes and assures adherence to schedules, work plans, and performance requirements.
Recruit, develop a team spirit that creates energy, encourages compliance with company standards, values, policy and employment guidelines and develops logical thinking / problem solving skills.
Implement and audit standard quality procedures and processes.
Ensure Additional duties and responsibilities to deliver the quality KPI and Strategy.
Skills & Requirements
Skills and Requirements:
A degree in Engineering
8+ years working experience in high volume assembly/production
3+ years of leadership experience in an international organization
Experience and knowledge about FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, SPC, MSA, Risk Management
Experience and knowledge of problem-solving process, 8D, 5Why, Ishikawa, Pareto
Experience and knowledge of quality requirements and standards of the automotive industry (IATF 16949:2016)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Bonus points for:
Experience in the automotive industry
Certified six sigma professional green or black belt
