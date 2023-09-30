Sr. LCA/EPD Compliance and Verification Manager
2023-09-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Hörby
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
We want you!
Are you passionate about LCA, the Environment and Quality, want to swim in blue oceans (i.e. are a shaper), and convinced that the world needs credible "EPDs" when decisions makers make sustainable decisions on products?
Then keep on reading to not miss out on this great opportunity to join us and contribute to EPD International's ongoing growth and success!
About EPD International AB
EPD International AB (EPD Intl.) is a Certified Body and the programme operator behind the International EPD System (https://www.environdec.com).
We are the world's oldest, leading global EPD programme founded in Sweden in 1996; we are the proud inventors of the EPD and the PCR.
EPD Intl. and its licensees offer registration and publication services for Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) acc. ISO 14025, and EN 15804/ ISO 21930 for construction products.
IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute is the single shareholder of EPD Intl. and the future employer.
Job description
As our new senior staff member, you will join the leadership team of EPD International AB that we are currently building and become our face for LCA/EPD data verification and compliance, as well as assurance.
In this role you will combine your deep understanding of LCA, verification and compliance to ensure that our clients' EPDs are the most trusted data source for the environmental performance of their products and services.
After a short training period, you will become one of our subject-matter and team leads to our experts at the EPD Secretariat.
To be successful, you provide strategic guidance, but also have a hands-on, no-nonsense mentality in supporting team members in coherent action for LCA/EPD verification and quality. You will need to take an active role in shaping our future amidst a fast changing environment. And value a team culture based on respect and transparency.
Qualifications
Education
PhD in Engineering with a focus on sustainability, circular economy, LCA or equivalent;
Senior LCA expert/ practitioner with distinctive project management skills to lead complex projects in LCA verification;
Experience in early stage (at low TRL) and scale-up calculations for LCA evaluation;
Good knowledge of English in speech and writing.
Experience
Experience in ISO standards and management systems;
Experience in consulting authorities in development & implementation of policy for LCA, (green) public procurement policy in particular:
Experience and knowledge on LCA tools and software;
Experience in managing actors in MENA-region;
Strong communication and presentation skills.
What we offer
We work in a creative and developing environment where everyone has a large part of their own responsibility and good opportunities for personal and professional development. As an employee at IVL - the owner of EPD International AB - you become part of a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, innovation and commitment. We sit in activity-based premises either in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö. At IVL and EPD Intl., you get the opportunity to work on your sustainability commitment for real!
Welcome with your application
Apply with your CV by pressing "Apply here". Evaluation of applications and interviews will be conducted throughout the application period.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se/wp Jobbnummer
8155039