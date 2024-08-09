Sr/Jr. Research Engineer
2024-08-09
Position Title: Jr / Sr. Research Engineer
Location: Luleå/Trollhättan, Sweden
Type: Full-Time
Start Date: September 2nd
Company: Aerobase is an SME specializing in advanced material modeling and simulation technologies. We are firmly committed to sustainability & innovation. We are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions and simulation technologies in additive manufacturing (AM) and integrating recycled materials to achieve climate neutrality and circular economy goals. We are developing our products in close collaboration with European partners.
Overview: We seek a highly motivated and skilled Research Engineer for our team. The candidate will be involved in an EU-funded research project focusing on developing and optimizing sustainable AM processes using recycled materials. This role requires a background in materials science, finite element (FE)-or CFD simulations, and manufacturing technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop advanced material models with simulation and modeling tools to predict AM products' performance and environmental impact.
Material characterization and verification of implemented material models
Optimize AM process parameters to enhance the quality and performance of printed parts using recycled materials.
Analyse experimental data and provide insights to improve material properties and manufacturing processes.
Communicate research findings and progress to stakeholders and prepare technical reports, presentations, and documentation.
Research integrating recycled materials in additive manufacturing processes focusing on metals and polymers.
Propose innovative solutions to overcome challenges related to using recycled materials in AM.
Work closely with international cross-functional teams, including materials scientists, engineers, and environmental specialists, to achieve project goals.
Qualifications:
Ph.D. / MSc. in Aerospace Engineering, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in simulations, additive manufacturing, materials research, or a related area.
Proficiency in simulation tools (e.g., MSC Marc, LS-Dyna, ANSYS, Abaqus) and data analysis (e.g., MATLAB, Python).
Strong understanding of materials science, specifically related to metals and polymers, and experience with recycled materials.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical information to a diverse audience.
Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a collaborative, team-oriented environment.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a proactive and innovative approach.
Application Instructions: Interested candidates should submit a résumé and cover letter detailing relevant experience and any supporting documentation (e.g., publications, patents, thesis work, etc.). Så ansöker du
